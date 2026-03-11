Final Slate of Presenters Announced for the 98th Oscars This Weekend

We're just a few days away from Hollywood's biggest day of the year!

The final slate of presenters for the 98th Oscars have been revealed – including icons such as Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Sigourney Weaver and Pedro Pascal.

What's Happening:

The final set of presenters for the 98th Oscars have been announced by executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan.

The new names set to present at Hollywood's biggest night include: Will Arnett Rose Byrne Priyanka Chopra Jonas Robert Downey Jr. Anne Hathaway Paul Mescal Nicole Kidman Jimmy Kimmel Delroy Lindo Ewan McGreggor Wagner Moura Gwyneth Paltrow Pedro Pascal Bill Pullman Lewis Pullman Channing Tatum Sigourney Weaver

The Academy has also teased more surprise appearances to come during the ceremony itself, which takes place this Sunday.

They join last year's Best Actor and Actress (Supporting including) winners, Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, in presenting at the ceremony.

The voices behind the KPop Demon Hunters and a cinematic moment from Sinners will give performances on the big night.

Once again hosted by Conan O'Brien, the Oscars will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Take a look at our list of Disney-related nominations for the 98th Oscars.

