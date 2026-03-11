Final Slate of Presenters Announced for the 98th Oscars This Weekend

We're just a few days away from Hollywood's biggest day of the year!

The final slate of presenters for the 98th Oscars have been revealed – including icons such as Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Sigourney Weaver and Pedro Pascal.

What's Happening:

  • The final set of presenters for the 98th Oscars have been announced by executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan.
  • The new names set to present at Hollywood's biggest night include:
    • Will Arnett
    • Rose Byrne
    • Priyanka Chopra Jonas
    • Robert Downey Jr.
    • Anne Hathaway
    • Paul Mescal
    • Nicole Kidman
    • Jimmy Kimmel
    • Delroy Lindo
    • Ewan McGreggor
    • Wagner Moura
    • Gwyneth Paltrow
    • Pedro Pascal
    • Bill Pullman
    • Lewis Pullman
    • Channing Tatum
    • Sigourney Weaver
  • The Academy has also teased more surprise appearances to come during the ceremony itself, which takes place this Sunday.
  • They join last year's Best Actor and Actress (Supporting including) winners, Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, in presenting at the ceremony.
  • The voices behind the KPop Demon Hunters and a cinematic moment from Sinners will give performances on the big night.
  • Once again hosted by Conan O'Brien, the Oscars will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.
  • Take a look at our list of Disney-related nominations for the 98th Oscars.

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now