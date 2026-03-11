Final Slate of Presenters Announced for the 98th Oscars This Weekend
We're just a few days away from Hollywood's biggest day of the year!
The final slate of presenters for the 98th Oscars have been revealed – including icons such as Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Sigourney Weaver and Pedro Pascal.
What's Happening:
- The final set of presenters for the 98th Oscars have been announced by executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan.
- The new names set to present at Hollywood's biggest night include:
- Will Arnett
- Rose Byrne
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Anne Hathaway
- Paul Mescal
- Nicole Kidman
- Jimmy Kimmel
- Delroy Lindo
- Ewan McGreggor
- Wagner Moura
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Pedro Pascal
- Bill Pullman
- Lewis Pullman
- Channing Tatum
- Sigourney Weaver
- The Academy has also teased more surprise appearances to come during the ceremony itself, which takes place this Sunday.
- They join last year's Best Actor and Actress (Supporting including) winners, Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, in presenting at the ceremony.
- The voices behind the KPop Demon Hunters and a cinematic moment from Sinners will give performances on the big night.
- Once again hosted by Conan O'Brien, the Oscars will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.
- Take a look at our list of Disney-related nominations for the 98th Oscars.
