"Toy Story 5" Tracking for Massive $150 Million Opening Weekend

Disney and Pixar’s highly anticipated sequel could deliver the biggest opening of 2026 and set a new franchise record at the box office.

Infinity and beyond may not even cover where Toy Story 5 is headed at the box office. With early tracking numbers now pointing toward a massive $150 million domestic debut, Disney and Pixar’s newest animated sequel is already shaping up to be one of the biggest theatrical events of 2026 before it even hits theaters.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, If projections hold, Toy Story 5 would not only deliver the biggest opening weekend in franchise history, but also become the largest domestic opening of the year so far, continuing Pixar’s recent theatrical resurgence in a major way.

Based on early box office tracking, Toy Story 5 is currently eyeing a $150 million opening weekend in the United States when it arrives in theaters on June 19, 2026. That number would soar past the previous franchise record held by Toy Story 4, which opened to $120.9 million in 2019 before becoming a billion-dollar global hit.

The projected debut would also overtake Illumination and Nintendo’s Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which currently holds the biggest opening weekend of 2026 with $131.7 million domestically.

For Disney and Pixar, the potential success marks another huge moment following the massive performance of Inside Out 2 in 2024, which debuted to $154.2 million and ultimately became one of Pixar’s highest-grossing films ever. Interestingly, current first-choice audience interest for Toy Story 5 is reportedly tracking ahead of Inside Out 2 at the same point in the release cycle.

The film arrives during Pixar’s traditional prime summer release window and appears poised to dominate family audiences. Early tracking indicates especially strong interest among younger moviegoers under 25, while Disney is also expecting broad turnout from longtime fans who grew up with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of Andy’s toy box crew over the last three decades.

Unlike some long-running franchises that have faced fatigue, Toy Story continues to hold a unique place in pop culture. The original film debuted in 1995 and revolutionized animation as the first fully computer-animated feature film. More than 30 years later, the franchise still carries enormous nostalgia and cross-generational appeal.

This new installment also arrives with fresh momentum thanks to an aggressive marketing campaign that recently kicked into high gear. Disney released a new trailer earlier this week alongside the announcement that tickets are officially on sale. The film introduces new tech-focused conflicts as Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang face off against Lilypad, a smart tablet device that threatens to reshape Bonnie’s idea of playtime.

The voice cast includes returning stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, while Greta Lee joins the franchise as Lilypad. Disney also recently revealed cameo voice appearances from Bad Bunny and Alan Cumming.

While the projected $150 million opening would be a major milestone, the all-time domestic animated opening weekend record still belongs to Incredibles 2, which debuted to an enormous $182.6 million in 2018.

Still, anything above Toy Story 4’s launch would be considered a major win for Disney and Pixar, especially in a theatrical landscape where only select franchise films are consistently breaking through at that scale.

As excitement continues building, Toy Story 5 is quickly becoming more than just another sequel. It’s shaping up to be one of the defining movie events of the summer and potentially one of the biggest animated releases of the decade.

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