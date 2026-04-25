Roundup Reveal Week: Smell Fresh With This "Toy Story 5" Dr. Squatch Collaboration

There's... deodarant in my boot? New character-inspired soaps and deodorants launch as part of a week-long product reveal celebration

As Roundup Reveal Week continues, another one of this week’s reveals is a collaboration with Dr. Squatch, known for its natural grooming products.

The brand is launching a Toy Story-inspired collection that blends character-driven storytelling with everyday essentials, offering a lineup of bar soaps and deodorants designed for both men and women.

Each product in the collection is themed around a core character, translating their personalities into scent and style.

Woody inspires “Howdy Hero,” a warm, classic fragrance that leans into his dependable, all-American charm.

Buzz Lightyear’s “Cosmic Captain” channels a fresher, more adventurous profile.

Jessie’s “Cowgirl Courage” brings a bold and energetic twist that reflects her fearless spirit.

The collaboration also extends to Jukebox by Dr. Squatch, broadening the collection’s reach while maintaining the same character-focused approach, turning even personal care products into part of the Toy Story experience.

Roundup Reveal Week is expected to feature additional partnerships across multiple categories, from fashion to accessories and beyond, all designed to capture the sense of creativity and nostalgia that defines Toy Story. With each reveal, the campaign builds momentum toward what is shaping up to be one of the biggest animated releases of the year. As Toy Story 5 approaches, these collaborations offer fans a chance to bring a little piece of the adventure into their everyday lives, proving that playtime doesn’t have to end when the movie does.

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