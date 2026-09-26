We Know the Way: US Olympic Artistic Swimming Team Dances Alongside Track from "Moana: Voices Across the Ocean"

The companion album to Disney's live-action "Moana" released back in July.

Disney Music Group is bringing the music of Moana to the pool with a new collaboration featuring the USA Artistic Swimming Team.

What’s Happening:

Disney Music Group has released a new performance video in collaboration with the Olympic medal-winning USA Artistic Swimming Team.

Filmed at UCLA, the video celebrates the music and storytelling of Moana through an artistic swimming performance.

The video features a new recording of “We Know the Way,” performed by Dinah Jane and Stan Walker.

The track comes from the inspired-by album Moana: Voices Across the Ocean, with the team dancing through the water alongside one of Moana’s most iconic songs.

Check out the full performance below.

With the album already bringing a fresh take to the track, it’s beautiful to see another artform crossover with the music of Moana.

About the Album:

Moana: Voices Across the Ocean is a companion album inspired by Disney's Moana, produced by Dwayne Johnson, Tiana Liufau, and Parris Goebel Fa'amaligi.

The album features 15 original songs performed by a diverse lineup of artists from across the Pacific Islands, showcasing a wide range of contemporary Polynesian voices.

Featured artists include Dinah Jane, Iam Tongi, Stan Walker, Common Kings, Josh Tatofi, Sammy Johnson, Maoli, Spawnbreezie, and more, with Dwayne Johnson also contributing an original track titled "Your Dad."

Representing Hawaiʻi, Samoa, Tonga, Tahiti, Fiji, the Cook Islands, and Aotearoa (New Zealand), the album celebrates the cultures and communities that inspired Moana.

Make sure you check out Laughing Place’s full review of the album.

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