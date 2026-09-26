We Know the Way: US Olympic Artistic Swimming Team Dances Alongside Track from "Moana: Voices Across the Ocean"

The companion album to Disney's live-action "Moana" released back in July.

Disney Music Group is bringing the music of Moana to the pool with a new collaboration featuring the USA Artistic Swimming Team.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Music Group has released a new performance video in collaboration with the Olympic medal-winning USA Artistic Swimming Team.
  • Filmed at UCLA, the video celebrates the music and storytelling of Moana through an artistic swimming performance.
  • The video features a new recording of “We Know the Way,” performed by Dinah Jane and Stan Walker.
  • The track comes from the inspired-by album Moana: Voices Across the Ocean, with the team dancing through the water alongside one of Moana’s most iconic songs. 
  • Check out the full performance below.

  • With the album already bringing a fresh take to the track, it’s beautiful to see another artform crossover with the music of Moana

About the Album:

  • Moana: Voices Across the Ocean is a companion album inspired by Disney's Moana, produced by Dwayne Johnson, Tiana Liufau, and Parris Goebel Fa'amaligi. 
  • The album features 15 original songs performed by a diverse lineup of artists from across the Pacific Islands, showcasing a wide range of contemporary Polynesian voices.
  • Featured artists include Dinah Jane, Iam Tongi, Stan Walker, Common Kings, Josh Tatofi, Sammy Johnson, Maoli, Spawnbreezie, and more, with Dwayne Johnson also contributing an original track titled "Your Dad."
  • Representing Hawaiʻi, Samoa, Tonga, Tahiti, Fiji, the Cook Islands, and Aotearoa (New Zealand), the album celebrates the cultures and communities that inspired Moana.
  • Make sure you check out Laughing Place’s full review of the album

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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