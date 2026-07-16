Vox Media Studios Signs Multi-Year First-Look Deal with 20th Television

The deal joins several first-look deals made with 20th Television over the past month.

20th Television and Vox Media Studios are joining forces under a new multi-year agreement focused on developing scripted and unscripted projects.

What’s Happening:

Variety is exclusively reporting that Vox Media Studios has signed a new multi-year first-look television deal with 20th Television.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on developing both scripted and unscripted series across multiple platforms.

The partnership will place a particular emphasis on adapting long-form reporting and podcasts from Vox Media brands, including New York Magazine, for Disney Entertainment Television platforms.

Dana J. Olkkonen serves as head of Vox Media Studios, while Scoop Wasserstein oversees scripted development and production for New York Magazine through Scoop Productions.

Vox Media Studios currently has several projects in development, including The Altruists at Netflix, inspired by New York Magazine reporting on the rise and fall of FTX and starring Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner.

The company is also developing a Netflix drama starring Lizzy Caplan based on another New York Magazine article.

Additionally, a limited series adaptation of The Nanny Squatter is reportedly nearing a series order at Apple TV+, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cecily Strong attached to star.

Previous Vox Media Studios productions include the Apple TV+ unscripted series Monster Factory, the HBO docuseries An Update on Our Family, and Hulu's reality competition series Best in Dough.

Last month, 20th Television also signed massive deals with Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson as well as Good American Family’s Katie Robbins.

What They’re Saying:

Karey Burke, President of 20th TV: “We’re incredibly excited to delve into the treasure trove of articles from New York Magazine’s fearless reporting and the entire Vox Media Studios portfolio. Through compelling long-form storytelling that captures fascinating subjects, exposes, modern life and pop culture, the opportunities are truly endless. Scoop and Dana’s extraordinary sensibility and deep experience in bringing reporting to life on the screen, makes them perfect producing partners.”

“We’re incredibly excited to delve into the treasure trove of articles from New York Magazine’s fearless reporting and the entire Vox Media Studios portfolio. Through compelling long-form storytelling that captures fascinating subjects, exposes, modern life and pop culture, the opportunities are truly endless. Scoop and Dana’s extraordinary sensibility and deep experience in bringing reporting to life on the screen, makes them perfect producing partners.” Dana J. Olkkonen, head of VMS: “We are thrilled to be working with 20th Television and Hulu/ABC to produce a slate that showcases the ambition and breadth of Vox Media’s award-winning journalism. This partnership is a meaningful milestone for Vox Media Studios and reinforces that our work continues to resonate with passionate audiences and underscores the value of trusted media brands as engines for premium television.”

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