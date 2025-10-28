Disney Costume Magic Takes Center Stage at Vogue World: Hollywood

Runway moments celebrating iconic costumes and characters from various Disney films were part of this stunning tribute to Hollywood.

Over the weekend, Vogue hosted Vogue World: Hollywood, a celebration of the power of costume design in cinema and its role in character storytelling. Celebrities wore costumes from and inspired by a number of classic films, including many from the world of Disney.

Disney’s longstanding impact on film, artistry, fashion and culture was honored as part of Vogue World: Hollywood, a celebration of iconic costumes and characters from films.

For decades, both Disney and Vogue have driven thought-provoking, moving and unparalleled storytelling.

A spectacular piece from the groundbreaking 2018 Marvel Studios film, Black Panther opened Act 6: Afrofuturism. The look was originally created for the film by Ruth Carter, and reimagined for this event by Balmain’s creative Director, Olivier Rousting.

Two actors from the film, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett wore reimagined versions of their costumes, alongside Teyana Taylor.

The unmistakable, otherworldly suit from Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands opened Act 2: The Renegades and was created by Colleen Atwood and reimagined by Alexander McQueen’s Seán McGirr.

Originally worn by Johnny Depp in the 1990 film, the look was composed of both new and vintage leather, and hardware. The hands were recreated by Legacy Effects who also made the original hands in the film.

Other costumes included recreations from Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, A Complete Unknown, and many more.

In 2012, Christian Louboutin unveiled a reinterpretation of Cinderella's glass slipper, a lace pump covered in crystals and adorned by two dreamy butterflies, featuring the unmistakably iconic red sole. This one-of-a-kind creation was hand-carried down the runway.

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe Bryant, wore a collectable, vintage-inspired ‘Disney Heart Hands’ T-Shirt from Re/DONE's latest collection inspired by Mickey Mouse.

“Growing up going to Disneyland with my family, I am so excited to join Disney and Vogue for such a special night. Mickey Mouse is not only an ultimate muse but the original movie star," said Natalia Bryant.

100% of ticket proceeds went to the Entertainment Community Fund, with a focus on supporting costume community professionals impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

To see more of the looks from Vogue World: Hollywood, check out Vogue's complete gallery.

Tasia Filippatos, President of Disney Consumer Products: “Disney’s enduring impact on fashion and film has long been captured through the lens of creative visionaries across genres. Our multi-generational influence was on full display at Vogue World: Hollywood where we paid tribute to some of our most iconic costumes with a nod to our future storytelling aspirations in fashion."

