A Walt Disney Archives Exhibition is Leaving California for Texas

The Walt Disney Archives are home to one of the most extensive collections in cinema history. It's always wonderful when some of those items are displayed for all to see, and now an exhibition of some of those items that had previously only been visible in California is making a move to Texas.

What's Happening:

Capturing Life, Creating Character: The Art of Live-Action Reference is a Walt Disney Archives exhibition that takes a look at the process of using live action reference for the creation of animated characters.

The exhibition opened on August 8 at Muzeo in Anaheim, CA, and is scheduled to run through November 1.

Anybody who was planning to see the exhibition in California should make plans to see it this month, as it will not be held over.

Instead, the exhibition will be moving halfway across the country. The Walt Disney Archives have announced that Capturing Life, Creating Character will open at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History's Havener Gallery on November 14 and will run through February 14, 2027.

Tickets to the exhibition are included with any ticket to the museum and can be purchased here.

What They're Saying:

Jesse Cannady, Senior Manager, Exhibitions & Loans, Walt Disney Archives: “Nearly 90 years ago, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs redefined animation through groundbreaking creativity, innovation, and storytelling. Today, the Walt Disney Archives is proud to bring its newest exhibition to Fort Worth, celebrating the pioneering use of character reference that helped bring Snow White and countless beloved films to life, and continues to inspire Disney animation to this day. Together with the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, we look forward to sparking curiosity and imagination in visitors of all ages."

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