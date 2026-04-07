WDW Magazine Launches "Parks & Pages" Podcast
A new weekly podcast brings Disney storytelling, history, and fan culture to an engaging audio format.
In a world of quick clips and scrolling feeds, there’s something refreshing about slowing down and diving into a great Disney story. Now, fans have a new way to do just that, through their headphones.
What’s Happening:
- The team behind WDW Magazine is officially stepping into the podcast space with the launch of Parks & Pages, a brand-new weekly show dedicated to all things Disney.
- Debuting April 7 with its first three episodes, the podcast will release new installments every Tuesday across major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.
- Hosted by CJ Ayd and Danny Shuster, with contributions from the magazine’s editorial team, Parks & Pages is designed as a natural extension of the storytelling that has defined WDW Magazine for years. The show aims to bring that same depth and passion into a more conversational, accessible format that fits seamlessly into listeners’ weekly routines.
- At its core, the podcast focuses on the full spectrum of the Disney experience. Episodes will explore Disney parks and cruises, dive into history and behind-the-scenes insights, and even touch on film, streaming, and broader fan culture. Whether it’s unpacking the legacy of a classic attraction or imagining new ideas through creative segments like “Armchair Imagineering,” the show is built to appeal to both longtime fans and those just beginning their Disney journey.
- For publisher Stephanie Shuster, the move into podcasting represents an evolution. After years of producing long-form content through print, Parks & Pages offers a way to expand those stories into a more immediate and interactive medium. It’s a shift that reflects how audiences are engaging with content today, while still holding onto the thoughtful, in-depth storytelling that fans have come to expect.
- The launch also builds on a legacy that stretches back nearly two decades, beginning with DadsGuideToWDW.com in 2008 and growing into a multi-platform brand that now includes WDW Magazine, DLR Magazine, and DCL Magazine. Through each expansion, the mission has remained the same: to celebrate Disney storytelling in a way that feels both meaningful and community-driven.
- That sense of community is at the heart of Parks & Pages. As an independent team, the creators emphasize that everything they produce is fueled by a genuine love for Disney and its fans. The podcast becomes not just a new content channel, but an invitation welcoming listeners into ongoing conversations about the stories, experiences, and memories that make Disney so enduring.
- With its first three episodes available now and a consistent weekly release schedule moving forward, Parks & Pages is poised to become a go-to listen for fans looking to go beyond the surface.
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- Additional Details Revealed for 2026 Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite Events
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