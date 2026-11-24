“Whalefall” Coming to Digital and Physical Media Starting Next Month
Plus some pretty great bonus features!
Those who viewed what it's like to be swallowed by a whale on the big screen can soon experience Whalefall at home.
What's Happening:
- Fans and new fans alike can head back into the mouth of a giant sperm whale as the suspense thriller Whalefall is heading to digital platforms and physical media starting next month.
- With a slew of bonus material, fans can also take a deeper dive (so to speak) into the film with bonus features, including an all new three-part documentary looking at the making of the film.
- Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the central Coast of California in search of his father’s remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.
Based on the bestselling book of the same name by Daniel Kraus, Whalefall is directed by Brian Duffield, who co-wrote the screenplay with Kraus.
- The cast also includes Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy and Emily Rudd.
- Whalefall, from 20th Century Studios and Imagine Entertainment, arrives on premium digital platforms December 1, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango. The 4K Ultra HD edition follows January 12, 2027.
- The home release will take viewers behind the scenes of the film, including a closer look at how its whale interiors were brought to life.
- Bonus features include:
- Audio commentary: Duffield, Kraus and editor Pietro Scalia discuss the film.
- Creature design audio commentary (digital only): Production designer Ramsey Avery and visual effects supervisor Guillaume Rocheron discuss the film’s creatures.
- A Unique Vision: Duffield and Kraus discuss adapting the novel for the screen.
- Cast & Characters: Abrams, Brolin and other cast members discuss their roles and making the film.
- Inside the Creatures: A look at Wētā’s work designing and maintaining the whale interior sets.
- Deleted scenes: Mom Welcomes Jay Home, Monastery Beach, Drive Upside Down, Chewing, Jay Stabs the Whale, Whales Are Special and I Was Out Hunting for You.
- Bonus features vary by product and retailer.
- At New York Comic Con, Laughing Place attended a panel with the filmmakers and stars that explored the story’s science, father-son relationship and practical effects.
Upon Debut:
- Critics were generally pleased with the film when it debuted earlier this year, with many noting that the film has a great cinematic premise and is at its best when it leans into that idea.
- Interestingly, on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the scores from the audiences are higher than those of the critics.
- This tends to mean that movie connects more with general moviegoers than those who reviewed it professionally, and likely don't have many reservations about the film like a critic might have.
- The acting in the film has received much of the praise as well, with many noting how well Abrams did while carrying much of the movie alone.
- You can find out what we thought of the movie in our Whalefall review.
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