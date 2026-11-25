The singing voice of Zoey in “KPop Demon Hunters” will return after hosting the show’s pilot.

ABC is home to American Idol, which is still one of the top music competition shows on television. But the network is adding a new series, Who's in the Band?, and bringing in star power from a non-Disney animated hit as host.

What's Happening:

According to Deadline, Rei Ami, the singing voice of Zoey in Netflix's Oscar-winning KPop Demon Hunters, has closed her deal to host the series, which is set to premiere in summer 2027.

Ami hosted a pilot that was filmed last year.

In the competition, five contestants will sing the same song simultaneously from separate soundproof tubes. Judges will use mixing desks to isolate their voices and eliminate singers in real time.

The series will culminate in a live finale pitting a girl band against a boy band in a viewer vote. The winning group will record an album executive produced by songwriter and producer Savan Kotecha.

The show comes from Richard Bacon, Simon Cowell and Kotecha. While Cowell appeared in the pilot, TheWrap reported that he will be involved behind the scenes rather than appearing on the series.

ABC says the show will debut on ABC and Hulu domestically and on Disney+ internationally. An exact premiere date has not been announced.

The series is produced by Bacon’s Yes Yes Media, with Syco Entertainment, Kotecha and Publicis Media Content Innovation, in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Bacon, Cowell, Kotecha and Elisabeth Murdoch executive produce alongside showrunners Matt Banks and Ashley Edens.





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