Winnie the Pooh 100th Anniversary Immersive Pop-Up Experience Now Open in London with Nat Geo Tie-In

Winnie the Pooh fans in London, England are going to want to make their way over to the Westfield White City mall this weekend, where Disney has installed a pop-up immersive experience celebrating the 100th anniversary of the beloved A.A. Milne-created character and his friends.

What's happening:

Disney has opened a pop-up immersive experience in London celebrating the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh, described as an "interactive walk-through adventure. The pop-up features photo ops in their favorite characters' rooms while hunting for Christopher Robin's lost balloon. Other activities include bouncing with Tigger and "Pooh Sticks."

The experience is called Winnie the Pooh: The Lost Balloon - An Immersive Adventure and runs for three days only from now through Sunday at Westfield White City in London. Also included is a tie-in with National Geographic's Secrets of the Bees documentary hosted by the above-pictured Bertie Gregory (available now on Disney+)-- quite appropriate given Pooh's love of honey.

and runs for three days only from now through Sunday at Westfield White City in London. Also included is a tie-in with National Geographic's Secrets of the Bees documentary hosted by the above-pictured Bertie Gregory (available now on Disney+)-- quite appropriate given Pooh's love of honey. Advance reservations for this pop-up are available via See Tickets, though I'm personally having trouble accessing the site as of this writing.

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