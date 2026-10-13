Disney Channel's Worlds Collide Tour Offerings Special Family Ticket Discounts

The ticket special arrives just as the concert tour kicked off.

If you’ve been enjoying our videos of the Descendants, ZOMBIES, & Camp Rock Worlds Collide Concert Tour, see if for yourself with a new special ticket offer!

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel is taking some of its biggest songs and its biggest stars on the road for the massive Descendants, ZOMBIES, & Camp Rock Worlds Collide Concert Tour!

Kicking off last month, the special concert event has included hit performances from stars Malachi Barton, Dara Renee, Hudson Stone, Alexandro Byrd, Mekonnen Knife, Liamani Segura, Kiara Romero, and Swayam Bhatia.

To celebrate the tour kick off, Disney Concerts is offering fans a special Buy One, Get One ticket deal you won’t wanna miss!

Using the Password DWCCTOFFER at the official sales website, you’ll be able to secure the special savings.

The offer is only valid on 2 tickets minimum and maximum on select seats, so make sure you secure the deal now!

Get your discounted tickets for the Worlds Collide Concert Tour now!

While you wait, check out some of our videos from the Descendants, ZOMBIES, & Camp Rock Worlds Collide Concert Tour.

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