"Worlds Collide" Music Video Released from "Disney Descendants / Zombies Worlds Collide Tour"

The tour kicks off on Thursday, July 17th in San Diego.

This morning a new music video for the song “Worlds Collide" was released by Disney Music in promotion of the upcoming “Disney Descendants / Zombies Worlds Collide Tour" via YouTube, and it’s viewable below.

What’s happening:

Disney Music has released a new music video for the song “Worlds Collide" from the upcoming “Disney Descendants / Zombies Worlds Collide Tour."

The song has been written and recorded specifically for this tour, which will also feature popular pre-existing hits like “Red," “Rotten to the Core," “Fight of Our Lives," “Like the Zombies Do," and “Good to Be Bad."

The “Disney Descendants / Zombies Worlds Collide Tour" kicks off on Thursday, July 17th in San Diego, with dates scheduled across the country throughout the summer, with the final show taking place in Forth Worth, Texas on Tuesday, September 16th.

Watch Worlds Collide (From "Disney Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour"):

What they’re saying:

Disney Music: “‘Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour’ is a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience coming to arenas across North America in Summer 2025. The tour will feature Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife. Kicking off in San Diego, CA on July 17, the arena tour will celebrate the chart-topping music from Disney’s ‘Descendants’ and ‘Zombies’ movie franchises, inspiring families and fans of all ages to dance, sing, and engage with their favorite stars. Tickets on sale now."

More news from the “Disney Descendants / Zombies Worlds Collide Tour":