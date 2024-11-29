Kylie Cantrall Appears on “Good Morning America” to Discuss All Things Descendants

Descendants: The Rise of Red star Kylie Cantrall appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America this morning to discuss the film, the upcoming Descendants/Zombies Tour, and how her character Red is getting into the Christmas spirit.
What’s Happening:
- Kylie begins the interview by talking about her new song, “Red Christmas,” which she performed in character as Red from Descendants: The Rise of Red.
- She then goes on to talk about the upcoming Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour before taking some questions from some of her youngest fans.
- It’s not all Descendants, as Kylie also promotes her own song, “Boy for a Day,” which just had its music video released.
- The interview concludes with Kylie talking about her performance during yesterday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was her first time participating in the institution.
- Check out the full interview for yourself below.
