Kylie Cantrall Appears on “Good Morning America” to Discuss All Things Descendants

She discusses the new song “Red Christmas,” the upcoming Descendants/Zombies Tour, and more!

Descendants: The Rise of Red star Kylie Cantrall appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America this morning to discuss the film, the upcoming Descendants/Zombies Tour, and how her character Red is getting into the Christmas spirit.

What’s Happening:

Kylie begins the interview by talking about her new song, “Red Christmas,” Descendants: The Rise of Red .

. She then goes on to talk about the upcoming Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour before taking some questions from some of her youngest fans.

before taking some questions from some of her youngest fans. It’s not all Descendants, as Kylie also promotes her own song, “Boy for a Day,”

The interview concludes with Kylie talking about her performance during yesterday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was her first time participating in the institution.

Check out the full interview for yourself below.

More Disney TV News: