Kylie Cantrall Appears on “Good Morning America” to Discuss All Things Descendants

She discusses the new song “Red Christmas,” the upcoming Descendants/Zombies Tour, and more!
Descendants: The Rise of Red star Kylie Cantrall appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America this morning to discuss the film, the upcoming Descendants/Zombies Tour, and how her character Red is getting into the Christmas spirit.

What’s Happening:

  • Kylie begins the interview by talking about her new song, “Red Christmas,” which she performed in character as Red from Descendants: The Rise of Red.
  • She then goes on to talk about the upcoming Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour before taking some questions from some of her youngest fans.
  • It’s not all Descendants, as Kylie also promotes her own song, “Boy for a Day,” which just had its music video released.
  • The interview concludes with Kylie talking about her performance during yesterday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was her first time participating in the institution.
  • Check out the full interview for yourself below.

