Ralph and Vanellope Wreck Their Way into Fall Guys
Don't forget to celebrate your Victory Crown with a sugar rush!
Popular battle royale game Fall Guys is trying to break the internet with a brand new set of costumes inspired by Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph.
Sugar Rush:
- Fall Guys has announced on X that they have released two new cosmetics inspired by Wreck-It Ralph.
- Available now, players can now fall into the Battledrome dressed as either Ralph or Vanellope from the popular Disney Animation film.
- For those looking to jump into the obstacle course action with these two costumes will need to head to the Fall Guys in-game store.
- These cosmetics do cost Show-Bucks, which are available to purchase. Each set of 1,000 runs for $8.99.
- For those looking to pick up both cosmetics, the Sugar Rush Special runs for 1,400 Show-Bucks, and includes both the Ralph and Vanellope skins, the I’m Gonna Wreck It! Emote, and the Vanellope Skip and Twirl Emote.
- The costumes can also be purchased separately for 700 Show-Bucks each.
- The Fall Guys store refreshes periodically, meaning these costumes will only be available for a limited time.
- Fall Guys, which is owned by Epic Games, has released countless collections of Disney cosmetics that occasionally return to the in-game store. This includes Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, 20th Century Studios and more.
- Epic Games and Disney partnered last year to bring immersive new experiences to their games, which include both Fall Guys and Fortnite.
- It’s great to see a new set of characters added to the family-friendly game.
- Fall Guys is a free-to-play, multiplayer video game available on PC and all major gaming consoles.
Read More Video Games: