Ralph and Vanellope Wreck Their Way into Fall Guys

Don't forget to celebrate your Victory Crown with a sugar rush!

Popular battle royale game Fall Guys is trying to break the internet with a brand new set of costumes inspired by Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph.

Sugar Rush:

Fall Guys has announced on X Wreck-It Ralph .

. Available now, players can now fall into the Battledrome dressed as either Ralph or Vanellope from the popular Disney Animation film.

For those looking to jump into the obstacle course action with these two costumes will need to head to the Fall Guys in-game store.

These cosmetics do cost Show-Bucks, which are available to purchase. Each set of 1,000 runs for $8.99.

For those looking to pick up both cosmetics, the Sugar Rush Special runs for 1,400 Show-Bucks, and includes both the Ralph and Vanellope skins, the I’m Gonna Wreck It! Emote, and the Vanellope Skip and Twirl Emote.

The costumes can also be purchased separately for 700 Show-Bucks each.

The Fall Guys store refreshes periodically, meaning these costumes will only be available for a limited time.

Fall Guys, which is owned by Epic Games, has released countless collections of Disney cosmetics that occasionally return to the in-game store. This includes Marvel Star Wars

Epic Games and Disney partnered last year to bring immersive new experiences to their games, which include both Fall Guys and Fortnite.

It’s great to see a new set of characters added to the family-friendly game.

Fall Guys is a free-to-play, multiplayer video game available on PC and all major gaming consoles.

