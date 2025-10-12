WYNTK: "Electric Bloom" Season 1 Finale Hits Disney+, Disney After Hours Tickets Go On Sale & More This Week in Disney News

Check out everything happening during the week of October 12th-18th, 2025.

This week, Hulu’s Solar Opposites wraps up with its sixth and final season, the remaining episodes of Electric Bloom Season 1 will release onto Disney+, and Walt Disney World fans can grab tickets for the 2026 Disney After Hours events. Let’s take a look at everything happening this week and be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place for reviews, recaps, and coverage of all these releases, events, and more!

This week, Hulu fans will say goodbye to the hit animated series Solar Opposites as it launches its sixth and final season on Monday, October 13.

as it launches its sixth and final season on Monday, October 13. Created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, the show has become a fan favorite for its sharp humor, sci-fi chaos, and offbeat take on suburban life following a team of aliens stranded on Earth as they navigate human society and plot their next moves.

Season 6 promises to deliver the series’ signature mix of outrageous antics, biting satire, and heartfelt moments as the characters face their biggest challenges yet. Viewers can expect the conclusion of long-running storylines, surprising twists, and the clever, irreverent humor that has made Solar Opposites one of Hulu’s most popular animated series.

On Tuesday, October 12, Dancing with the Stars Dedication Night 2025, throwback reunions are in the spotlight.

Dedication Night 2025, throwback reunions are in the spotlight. Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel will dance a jive to the show’s theme song alongside special guest Bill Daniels, who famously played Mr. Feeny.

star Danielle Fishel will dance a jive to the show’s theme song alongside special guest Bill Daniels, who famously played Mr. Feeny. Fishel shared on her Danielle with the Stars podcast that the performance is a tribute to Daniels and the impact both he and the show have had on her life.

Electric Bloom fans won’t have to wait much longer to experience the rest of Season 1 on Disney+. On Wednesday, October 15, the streaming platform will release the remaining episodes.

fans won’t have to wait much longer to experience the rest of Season 1 on Disney+. On Wednesday, October 15, the streaming platform will release the remaining episodes. The series has quickly captured viewers’ attention with its vibrant storytelling, dynamic characters, and infectious music, making the wait for the final episodes all the more exciting.

Earlier this week, fans got another treat with the release of the show’s full soundtrack on October 10, letting audiences relive the series’ catchy tunes and standout musical moments.

Walt Disney World is bringing back the fan-favorite Disney After Hours events in 2026, giving guests a chance to experience the parks with shorter queues, character encounters, complimentary snacks, and drinks.

These special after-hours experiences at Magic Kingdom EPCOT

Tickets for the 2026 events go on sale starting October 14th.

Past After Hours events have been hugely popular, often selling out quickly, so early planning is key.