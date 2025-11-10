Snapchat's AR Lenses Bring the World of "Zootopia 2" to Life in the Palm of Your Hands

"Say it in a Snap" and enter the world of Zootopia with this new Snapchat collaboration.

You'll soon be able to bring the world of Zootopia to life from your own phone screen with new AR Lenses from Snapchat.

What's Happening:

Leading up to the premiere of Zootopia 2 on November 26th, Snapchat is inviting fans to enter the animated world right from home – thanks to seven all-new AR Lenses based on characters from the movie.

This includes beloved characters like Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and Flash, as well as new characters introduced in Zootopia 2, such as Gary De’Snake, Nibbles and Dr. Fuzzby.

Snapchat will also be transformed on-screen in Zootopia 2 as “Snapcat,” the detective crew’s go-to social media platform. For example, fans will see Clawhauser take a selfie with an AR Lens at the Gazelle concert.

This is all part of Disney and Snapchat’s new co-marketing campaign that brings the world of Zootopia to life, both on and off the app. The campaign features the characters Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and Clawhauser, as well as the Snapchat community, using the app to connect with friends and “Say it in a Snap.”

The marketing campaign launches today, November 10th, with the Snap Ads and Lenses following on November 24th – two days before the film's release.

What They're Saying:

Shelly Monahan, Director, Digital Marketing, The Walt Disney Studios: “Zootopia 2 is all about connection, humor, and heart, and bringing that to life beyond the screen with Snapchat has been such a joy. Together, we’ve created new and unexpected ways for fans to interact with their favorite characters and share those moments with friends and family.”

“Zootopia 2 is all about connection, humor, and heart, and bringing that to life beyond the screen with Snapchat has been such a joy. Together, we’ve created new and unexpected ways for fans to interact with their favorite characters and share those moments with friends and family.” Laurel Duquette, Head of Media + Entertainment, Snap Inc.: “Disney continues to set the bar for world-building and storytelling, and we’re thrilled to collaborate on such an innovative 360 campaign for Zootopia 2. Together, we’ve created experiences that blur the line between animation and reality — from AR and digital to real-world activations and in-film integrations. This partnership shows how Snap’s technology can extend stories far beyond the screen, inviting fans to step directly into the world of Zootopia in new, imaginative ways.”

About Zootopia 2:

Set for release on November 26th, Zootopia 2 follows rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) as they find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.

To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

Academy Award winners Jared Bush and Byron Howard direct and Yvett Merino produces.

