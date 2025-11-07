"Zootopia 2" Takes Flight with Air Canada as Special Livery Takes to the Skies
This marks Air Canada's third Disney-themed livery following "Wish" and "Turning Red"
Zootopia 2 is taking to the skies thanks to Air Canada, with a special livery on an Airbus A220 aircraft.
What's Happening:
- Air Canada has announced their latest Disney livery, which is timed to the release of Zootopia 2 in theaters on November 26th.
- This special livery on an Airbus A220 aircraft, Fin 138, will be seen in the skies and at several destinations including Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Los Angeles, New York LaGuardia, Denver and Boston.
- The Zootopia 2 livery marks Air Canada's third Disney movie-themed livery, following Wish in November 2023 on a Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Turning Red in February 2022 on an A220.
- Air Canada is also given Aeroplan Members the chance to win a wild vacation of their own (specifically two) to the Walt Disney World Resort – home to the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether! show at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
What They're Saying:
- Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand at Air Canada: “This special livery is an exciting addition to our broader Disney relationship. It reminds us that travel, like storytelling, is about imagination, connection, and a little bit of magic. We’re proud to share this moment with Disney fans and families who love the adventure of travel. We can’t wait to see the movie in theatres, and to spot a special airline in Zootopia, which bears a striking resemblance to our own!”
- Quincy Kelman, Vice-President of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios Canada: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Air Canada to bring the magic of Zootopia 2 to new heights—literally. As Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return to the big screen, this collaboration invites fans to embark on an unforgettable journey where storytelling meets travel, celebrating the spirit of adventure that defines both Disney and Air Canada.”
About Zootopia 2:
- Set for release on November 26th, Zootopia 2 follows rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) as they find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.
- To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.
- Academy Award winners Jared Bush and Byron Howard direct and Yvett Merino produces.
