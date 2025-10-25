Snowmen, Gingerbread, Reindeers and Plaid! Find Your Favorite Holiday Styles at Disney Store

We'll take one of everything!

Your winter wardrobe is ready for a new assortment of styles and Disney Store has just what you need in their Holiday Shop! Fans can browse a jolly selection of apparel and accessories with looks inspired by gingerbread, snowmen, plaid and of course Mickey Mouse and Friends!

Are you feeling festive yet? Christmas and other winter holidays are on the way so Disney Store is gearing up to bring adorable outfits and theme park essentials to their online shoppers!

Mickey Mouse is relishing his time outdoors on a skiing adventure, but’s also got time to live life as a snowman, a gingerbread cookie, and a reindeer too.

Guests will love the latest offerings from Disney Store along with select accessories from BaubleBar!

With cozy looks, beautiful colors, and tons of character charm, fans can show off their merriment while also expressing their love for all things Disney every time they wear these winter styles.

New offerings are available now in the Holiday Shop at Disney Store . Prices range from $36.00-$89.99.

Plaid

Disneyland Logo Zip Hoodie for Adults – Green with Plaid | Disney Store

Gingerbread

Mickey Mouse and Friends Gingerbread Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Gingerbread Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Big Face Gingerbread Holiday Tote Bag | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Earring Set by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Winter Scenic

Mickey Mouse and Friends Winter Scenic Polar Fleece Shacket for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Winter Scenic Pullover Knit Sweater for Adults | Disney Store

Snowman

Mickey Mouse Icon Snowman Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Snowman Holiday Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Reindeer





Minnie Mouse Reindeer Ear Headband by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Icon Reindeer Bag Charm by BaubleBar | Disney Store





