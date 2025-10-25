Snowmen, Gingerbread, Reindeers and Plaid! Find Your Favorite Holiday Styles at Disney Store
Your winter wardrobe is ready for a new assortment of styles and Disney Store has just what you need in their Holiday Shop! Fans can browse a jolly selection of apparel and accessories with looks inspired by gingerbread, snowmen, plaid and of course Mickey Mouse and Friends!
What’s Happening:
- Are you feeling festive yet? Christmas and other winter holidays are on the way so Disney Store is gearing up to bring adorable outfits and theme park essentials to their online shoppers!
- Mickey Mouse is relishing his time outdoors on a skiing adventure, but’s also got time to live life as a snowman, a gingerbread cookie, and a reindeer too.
- Guests will love the latest offerings from Disney Store along with select accessories from BaubleBar!
- With cozy looks, beautiful colors, and tons of character charm, fans can show off their merriment while also expressing their love for all things Disney every time they wear these winter styles.
- New offerings are available now in the Holiday Shop at Disney Store. Prices range from $36.00-$89.99.
Plaid
Disneyland Logo Zip Hoodie for Adults – Green with Plaid | Disney Store
Gingerbread
Mickey Mouse and Friends Gingerbread Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Gingerbread Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Big Face Gingerbread Holiday Tote Bag | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Earring Set by BaubleBar | Disney Store
Winter Scenic
Mickey Mouse and Friends Winter Scenic Polar Fleece Shacket for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Winter Scenic Pullover Knit Sweater for Adults | Disney Store
Snowman
Mickey Mouse Icon Snowman Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Snowman Holiday Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store
Reindeer
Minnie Mouse Reindeer Ear Headband by BaubleBar | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Icon Reindeer Bag Charm by BaubleBar | Disney Store
