Topps MLB Chrome Update Series to Feature Ultra-Rare "Away" Mickey and Friends Cards

Disney and Topps are stepping up to the plate again to expand their massive Major League Baseball collaboration. Following the initial release that saw iconic characters in home jerseys, the partnership is hitting the road for the next installment.



What’s Happening:

The 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Update Series is set to feature ultra-rare cards of Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck.

While previous releases highlighted the characters in their home team gear, this specific update series portrays them in away MLB uniforms.

Collectors will find these special cards inserted into the 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Update Series packs, offering a new chase for fans who want to complete the set of Disney characters representing all 30 MLB teams. Mickey – AL West & NL West Goofy – AL East & NL East Donald – AL Central & NL Central

The move adds a new layer to the rotating division format announced earlier this year, ensuring that both home and away variations exist for the serious collector.

The Tradition of the Update Series

For baseball card enthusiasts, the "Update" or "Traded" series is a beloved annual tradition. historically, these sets were released late in the season to capture players who had been traded to new teams, rookies who made their debuts mid-season, or stars who were left out of the main set.

By including Mickey, Donald, and Goofy in the Update Series specifically in their "away" uniforms, Topps is paying homage to this history.

