adidas Originals Unveils Disney and Brain Dead Collection Inspired by Vintage Football Culture

The three-way collaboration reimagines the classic adidas Predator ’94 boot alongside ‘90s-inspired apparel, accessories, and Mickey Mouse detailing.

adidas Originals has teamed up once again with Brain Dead and Disney for a new collection inspired by vintage football culture.

What’s Happening:

The collection is headlined by the adidas Predator x Brain Dead by Disney, a streetwear reinterpretation of the original 1994 adidas Predator football boot.

The updated silhouette replaces traditional cleats with a durable rubber outsole while retaining the iconic molded upper design.

Two interchangeable foldover tongue options are included, allowing wearers to choose between faux crocodile leather and patent leather looks.

The patent leather tongue features perforations designed to display six included vintage-inspired Disney character pins.

Each pair is finished with Mickey Mouse and Brain Dead keychain accessories.

The apparel lineup embraces '90s football aesthetics with three co-branded kit designs featuring matching jerseys, shorts, and socks.

Jerseys feature Disney character flock prints on the sleeves, a flocked Disney logo on the chest, a Brain Dead logo at the neckline, and an all-over Mickey Mouse pattern.

Matching shorts carry the same Mickey Mouse print, while the socks feature embroidered Disney character artwork.

Additional pieces in the collection include: A Donald Duck graphic T-shirt Crinkled nylon shorts A track top featuring Disney character patches A graphic scarf



The adidas Originals x Brain Dead by Disney collection launches in limited quantities on June 29.

Fans can purchase items through the adidas CONFIRMED app, adidas.com, select adidas stores, select retailers, and Brain Dead's website.

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