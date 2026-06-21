Disney Teams Up with Wild for New Collection of Refillable Deodorants

The natural deodorant brand brings Mickey Mouse, Stitch, and Disney Princess-inspired designs to its lineup of refillable personal care products.

Deodorant brand Wild has introduced three new Disney-themed natural stick deodorants, sure to add some character to your daily routine.

What's Happening:

Natural deodorant brand Wild has launched a new Disney-inspired collection featuring refillable deodorant cases themed to Disney characters.

The collection includes three designs inspired by Stitch, Mickey Mouse, and Disney Princesses, available in a reusable stick deodorant package.

The collaboration was inspired by the sense of wonder, adventure, and nostalgia associated with Disney characters.

The deodorants feature Wild's refillable system, allowing guests to reuse their decorative cases and swap in new scent refills.

Wild's deodorants are made with 98% natural-origin ingredients, are aluminum-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and packaged with plastic-free refill options.

The company says its products provide up to 24-hour odor protection and are suitable for sensitive skin.

Alongside the character-themed cases, the Disney collection introduces two exclusive Disney-inspired fragrances.

Wild has previously released licensed collections featuring popular characters and brands, with Disney marking one of the company's most prominent collaborations to date.

The Disney x Wild collection is available now through Wild's online store.

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