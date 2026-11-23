Arribas Brothers Introduces Christmas-Themed Personalized Name Tags at Walt Disney World
You can pick these new cast member-inspired ornaments up at the Magic Kingdom.
Ever wanted to cosplay as a cast member for the holidays? Well you're in luck with a new customizable souvenir available from Arribas Brothers at Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Arribas Brothers has introduced a new personalized name tag offering at the Magic Kingdom, specifically located inside Crystal Arts on Main Street, U.S.A.
- Offered in either red or green, these customizable offerings make for a perfect Christmas gift to hang on the tree.
- Each features the Walt Disney World logo, and while the red has Santa Mickey and Minnie on either side, the green instead has the duo together flying their sleigh full of gifts.
- You can get your name on these name tags in a couple of different styles, with the option to also add your city or "Christmas 2026."
- While we spotted this offering at the Magic Kingdom, it is likely also available at Arribas Brothers' flagship location in Disney Springs.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Gideon's Bakehouse at Disney Springs is updating its original Chocolate Chip Cookie with a new name and a new chocolate blend.
- Over the weekend, the 17th annual Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic was held – check out our recap.
- Disney Beach Club Resort is embracing the holiday season with the return of the gingerbread carousel lobby display.
- Holiday tunes from Holidays in Hollywood and Alien Swirling Saucers: Lilypad's Jolly Jams are now available to stream.
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