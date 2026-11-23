Gideon's Bakehouse Modifies Original Chocolate Chip Cookie with New Name and Chips from Ghirardelli
The flagship cookie is getting a new blend of Ghirardelli chocolate chips and a name honoring the founder’s beloved dog.
Gideon's Bakehouse at Disney Springs is updating its original Chocolate Chip Cookie with a new name and a new chocolate blend.
What's Happening:
- Things are being switched up at Gideon’s Bakehouse, where its flagship Chocolate Chip Cookie is becoming The Maximus and switching entirely to Ghirardelli chocolate chips. The name "The Maximus" serves as a tribute to the Gideon's founder's dog, who inspired its creation.
- Gideon’s already used Ghirardelli 60% dark chocolate chips in its cookies. The revised blend adds the company’s semisweet chips, replacing a chip from another supplier.
- The bakery says the change starts with its flagship cookie, with its other cookies following in early December.
- Also called the Chocolate 200 Chip Cookie, The Maximus contains approximately 200 chips – although that number can vary due to the cookies being handmade.
- Founder Steve Lewis said he spent 15 years developing the chocolate chip recipe and finished it while coping with the loss of his dog, Lupin, also known as Lupious Maximus.
- Lewis said he had been reluctant to change the original recipe, but wanted to replace one chocolate supplier whose values did not align with the bakery’s.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Over the weekend, the 17th annual Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic was held – check out our recap.
- Disney Beach Club Resort is embracing the holiday season with the return of the gingerbread carousel lobby display.
- Holiday tunes from Holidays in Hollywood and Alien Swirling Saucers: Lilypad's Jolly Jams are now available to stream.
- After 33 years, the finale of Living with the Land at EPCOT has been updated with some new photos.
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