BoxLunch is the place to find some of the best merchandise and clothing from your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. So, of course, they are going to get in on the Avengers: Doomsday fun.

What's Happening:

A new collection of Avengers: Doomsday gear has debuted at BoxLunch.

The line includes jerseys and jackets, as well as slippers and mugs.

Doctor Doom Moto Jacket — $129.90.

Stackable Mugs - $14.90 each. Designs include Doctor Doom, the Avengers, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

Prices listed are the regular prices, but several items are currently discounted for Black Friday.

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