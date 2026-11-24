Australia's NBL Reveals Marvel Character Jerseys for “Avengers: Doomsday” Round
All 10 basketball clubs will wear themed designs ahead of the film’s December release.
At this point, it feels like the list of brands, companies, and organizations in the world that don't have some sort of Avengers: Doomsday tie-in might be shorter than the list of those that do. This certainly feels true in the U.S., but Avengers: Doomsday is going to be a global phenomenon, and other countries are getting in on the action too.
What's Happening:
- According to Australia's National Basketball League, Round 11 of the Hungry Jack’s NBL27 Season is going to be themed around Avengers: Doomsday.
- The themed round will run from December 3–6, with interactive Avengers: Doomsday experiences planned in arenas during the games.
- Each club will wear a limited-edition jersey inspired by a different Marvel character:
- Adelaide 36ers — Captain America
- Brisbane Bullets — Cyclops
- Cairns Taipans — The Thing
- Illawarra Hawks — Shang-Chi
- Melbourne United — Mister Fantastic
- New Zealand Breakers — Loki
- Perth Wildcats — Thor
- South East Melbourne Phoenix — Doctor Doom
- Sydney Kings — Black Panther
- Tasmania JackJumpers — Ant-Man
- The round begins December 3 with the Brisbane Bullets hosting the Perth Wildcats, making the opening matchup Cyclops versus Thor.
- The jerseys are available for fans through the NBL Store.
- Avengers: Doomsday opens in Australian cinemas on December 17 and U.S. theaters on December 18.
More Marvel Studios News: