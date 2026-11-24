At this point, it feels like the list of brands, companies, and organizations in the world that don't have some sort of Avengers: Doomsday tie-in might be shorter than the list of those that do. This certainly feels true in the U.S., but Avengers: Doomsday is going to be a global phenomenon, and other countries are getting in on the action too.

What's Happening:

According to Australia's National Basketball League, Round 11 of the Hungry Jack’s NBL27 Season is going to be themed around Avengers: Doomsday.

The themed round will run from December 3–6, with interactive Avengers: Doomsday experiences planned in arenas during the games.

Each club will wear a limited-edition jersey inspired by a different Marvel character: Adelaide 36ers — Captain America Brisbane Bullets — Cyclops Cairns Taipans — The Thing Illawarra Hawks — Shang-Chi Melbourne United — Mister Fantastic New Zealand Breakers — Loki Perth Wildcats — Thor South East Melbourne Phoenix — Doctor Doom Sydney Kings — Black Panther Tasmania JackJumpers — Ant-Man

The round begins December 3 with the Brisbane Bullets hosting the Perth Wildcats, making the opening matchup Cyclops versus Thor.

The jerseys are available for fans through the NBL Store.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in Australian cinemas on December 17 and U.S. theaters on December 18.

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