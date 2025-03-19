"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for March 18th

This week we're checking out new PEZ dispensers, cuddly plush, awesome collectibles and so much more.

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 209 – March 18, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Hatbox Ghost PEZ Dispenser Joins Growing Lineup of Collectible Dispensers Available at Walt Disney World

Yesterday, we spotted a new Figment PEZ dispenser available at the Image Works store at the exit to Journey into Imagination with Figment in EPCOT. Today, while at Disney Springs, our intrepid reporter spotted yet another new PEZ dispenser – this time featuring the infamous Hatbox Ghost from The Haunted Mansion.

Welcome Wickedness to Your Home with Evil Queen Limited Edition Doll from Disney Store

You don’t need a Magic Mirror on the wall to tell you about this incredible Limited Edition Doll! As Disney Store celebrates the theatrical release of the live-action adaptation of Snow White, they’re also introducing new collectibles like this stunning Evil Queen doll who’s ready to bring some dark glam to your display case.

First Look at Merchandise for the 2025 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend

Disney has shared a first look at merchandise for the 2025 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend taking place April 3-6. This year's collection features eye-catching designs inspired by Disney heroes, like Groot, Hercules, Mrs. Incredible, and Baymax. Guests will be able to shop the apparel and accessories exclusively at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.

Celebrate Your Grad With This Stitch Charm By Pandora Available at Disney Store

Celebrate your grad with this Stitch bead charm from PANDORA. Crafted from sterling silver and featuring colorful enamel details, it showcases a joyful Stitch wearing a graduation cap and holding a diploma. The charm's back is inscribed with "Proud 2025" to showcase this major accomplishment.

New Thumper and Bambi Plushies Released by GUND

GUND has released two new members of their Cozys Collection in time for Easter - Thumper and Bambi. These purposely understuffed plushies are made for maximum huggability, featuring soft floppy limbs and bean-filled paws.

"Jaws" Celebrates 50th Anniversary with All-New Merchandise Collection at Universal Parks

Universal Studios on both coasts will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of everyone’s favorite shark with an all-new merchandise collection. The new collection will sport a variety of clothing options, crossbody bags, and a rather deadly collectible sipper for guests to call their own.

"Spidey and His Amazing Friends" Squishmallows Arrive at Disney Store

Spidey (Peter Parker) and Spin (Miles Morales) from Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends are swinging into Disney Store as part of a new Squishmallow drop! Fans young and old(er) can embrace the cuddly and fun plush as part of their ever-growing Spider-Man collection.

Toy Review — Hot Toys "Deadpool & Wolverine" Deadpool Sixth Scale Figure

It’s no surprise Marvel has gone especially big with the merch for last year’s mega-hit Deadpool & Wolverine, including no less than nine different Hot Toys figures announced so far and with more teased to come (that means you, Gambit and Elektra). But here I’m focusing on the figure for the guy who’s first billed, Deadpool himself, who is available now via Sideshow Collectibles.

Regal Robot Introduces New "Star Wars" Millennium Falcon Cockpit Desk Chair, Cargo Crate Side Table

Prepare to strap yourself in for a visit to the Star Wars galaxy, and bring some incredible-looking themed decor home to your own workspace or living space. Our friends at Regal Robot have introduced two new Star Wars-themed furniture items that are sure to make you feel like your living room or office has transformed into A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Disneyland Resort's Season of the Force 2025 Foodie and Novelty Item Guide

Season of the Force is returning to Disneyland Resort March 28 through May 11, and with it, a ton of special limited time food items are on the way, including both returning favorites and some new selections.

Add to Your Shopping List

Celebrate the 85th Anniversary of "Fantasia" With This Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Ear Headband Now Available at Disney Store

Discover the magical charm of The Sorcerer's Apprentice with this soft plush Sorcerer Mickey Mouse ear headband now available at Disney Store. This is inspired by Walt Disney's animated classic, Fantasia and is extra special for 2025 because the film is celebrating its 85th anniversary.

"Cinderella" 75th Anniversary Tote By Harveys Now Available at Disney Store

After selling out immediately on launch day, the popular Cinderella 75th anniversary tote from Harveys is back at Disney Store! Crafted from Harveys’ signature seatbelt fabric, this charming bag features an adjustable, detachable crossbody strap, a dangling “Disney" accessory and a full image of the film’s 1950 poster.

Photos: The Latest Disney Cruise Line Merch on the Disney Fantasy

A recent trip to the high seas has given Laughing Place a look at the current crop of merchandise you’ll find on the Disney Cruise line - specifically on the Disney Fantasy.

Ornament Versions of Popular Disney Parks Popcorn Buckets Coming Soon to Disney Store

For the Disney100 celebration in 2023, Walt Disney World debuted a diamond version of Cinderella’s iconic pumpkin carriage as a popcorn bucket. Now, it and other iconic popcorn buckets from Disney Parks are set to be transformed and shrunk into ornaments, for a new collection coming to DisneyStore.com.

Dole Launches Disney's Stitch for "Spirit of 'Ohana" Campaign

Americans are encouraged to spread kindness, love and affection in 2025 by Dole with Disney’s Stitch for “Spirit of ‘Ohana," a five-month Dole in-store, digital and social media initiative focused on the long-established hospitality themes of pineapples as well as the goodness, wellness and joy that they and other tropical fruit can bring.

Top 5 Unique Disneyland Souvenirs That Are Worth It

Disneyland abounds with special Disney-themed merchandise, from fun apparel to home decor, accessories, novelties, and more. With so many shopping opportunities present at the resort, a common question that many Disneyland visitors ask is what souvenirs are most worth it to buy. While there isn’t a right or wrong answer to which souvenir you choose to remember your trip by, there are certain options that stand out as extra special and unique.

Thumper Popcorn Bucket Coming to Both EPCOT and Disneyland Resort for Easter

With Easter nearly here, who better than one of Disney’s most famous rabbit characters, Thumper, to be featured on a new Easter-themed popcorn bucket coming to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort?

Walmart's Collector Con Event Begins Today

It’s another edition of Walmart Collector Con as the retailer puts their focus on the season's most sought-after collectibles! Fans will have the chance to browse a range of exclusive and highly anticipated items from top brands, such as Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel.

Photos: "Spidey and his Amazing Friends" Get a Spider-Bot Miniature Set

A recent merch release for the Spidey and His Amazing Friends animated series will have you thinking of the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction via a new set of toy Spider-Bots available at Disney Parks stores.

*Special thanks to Mike Celestino, Gavin Doyle, Eric Goldman, Tricia Kennedy, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!