"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for March 10th

Barely Necessities Episode 253 – March 10, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

BLINKS Rise Up! Complex and Disney Debut New BLACKPINK Collaboration

Disney and Complex are teaming up to bring BLACKPINK to your area (your closet) with a brand new line of apparel inspired by Mickey and Minnie and the popular K-Pop band. Following a record-breaking world tour and new mini album release, the collaboration takes inspiration from punk culture and hopes to mirror BLACKPINK’s global cultural influence as a leading K-pop group.



Photos: Disney Mickey & Friends BAGGU Collection Debuts Today; We Visited BAGGU Silverlake for a First Look

Today, we took a trip to BAGGU Silverlake to get a first look at the brand new Disney BAGGU Mickey & Friends collection that debuted in stores and online today. The collection predominantly features Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Pluto in several retro-inspired designs. Let’s take a look at the collection they had in-store!

New Her Universe Mickey Mouse Club Collection Debuts on Disney Store

A little nostalgia is making its way into everyday style with a brand-new fashion drop inspired by one of Disney’s most iconic fan clubs. A new Mickey Mouse Club collection from Her Universe has officially arrived at the Disney Store, bringing classic Disney energy to a lineup of wearable pieces designed for everyday outfits.

New Disney Adventure World Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Paris

Adventure is calling, and a new wave of merchandise is ready to help fans answer it. A new selection of Disney Adventure World merchandise has arrived at Walt Disney Studios Park, offering guests a first look at gear themed to the park’s upcoming transformation.



Photos: New 2026 Food & Wine Festival Merchandise Arrives at Disney California Adventure

Foodies and Disney fans have something new to toast to at Disney California Adventure Park. As the annual Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns for another season, a fresh lineup of festival merchandise has arrived to help guests celebrate in style.



Topps Unveils Latest Disney Collaboration with Topps Disney Neon 2026

The latest Topps x Disney set includes a 200-card base set highlighting characters from across several Disney franchises. The set will introduce first-ever Topps trading cards for characters from several properties, including Phineas and Ferb, Epic Mickey, Descendants, and Gargoyles. Collectors can chase a variety of Neon parallels, autograph cards, sketch cards, and rare inserts throughout the release.



PatPat Launches Largest Disney Swim Collection Yet with 200+ Styles

Swim season is arriving early, and it’s bringing Disney magic with it! Just in time for spring break, family-favorite apparel brand PatPat is launching its largest Disney swim collection to date.

D23 Offers Members the Rare Chance to Tour the ESPN Headquarters in Bristol, CT

D23 is offering a new ESPN Experience giving sports fans a chance to explore the place where the magic happens – the ESPN Headquarters in Bristol, CT. After checking in at the ESPN Welcome Center, you’ll go behind the scenes of your favorite ESPN studio shows and walk the hallways featured in iconic This is SportsCenter commercials.

Disneyland Honors Women's History Month with New "Women Who Make the Magic" Guided Tour

March is Women's History Month, and this year, Disneyland is celebrating women with the Women Who Make the Magic Guided Tour. The tour will highlight the contributions of Harriet Burns, Alice Davis, Mary Blair, Ruth Shellhorn, Leota Toombs, Kim Irvine, Dorothea Redmond and more.



Turn Your Bathroom Into Jabba's Palace with the Star Wars Gamorrean Guard Towel Ring from Regal Robot

Back in 1983, audiences were introduced to the pig-like Gamorrean guards serving Jabba the Hutt in the second Star Wars sequel Return of the Jedi. And now you can make this memorable alien species a part of your own home decor with the new Gamorrean Towel Ring from our friends at Regal Robot.

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – March 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store March 1-7

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

More Global Exclusive Plush Coming Soon to Disney Store

March 9 brings the Blooms by Disney Plush straight from Hong Kong Disneyland. This collection transforms favorite Disney friends into plush flowers with bendable stems. Fans can arrange their own bouquet of soft characters. This collection was recently released stateside at Disney Springs, but if a Disneyland or Walt Disney World isn't in your backyard, now you can order your own “flowers” directly to your door!

Shop Happy: Stoney Clover Lane Releasing New Disneyland 70th Collection

Channel Tinker Bell and live your best Disneyland life! Select styles from this charming collection are now available at Disney Store.

Dive Into the Origins of The Mystery Shack in “The Art of Gravity Falls,” Coming this September

Fans looking to bring a touch of The Mystery Shack into their home can look forward to a new artbook celebrating the series. Shared in an announcement on Instagram, Hyperion Ave Books and Disney Books have shared that The Art of Gravity Falls is set to arrive, well, this fall!



Disney Parks Set to Release New Egg-cellent Winnie the Pooh Popcorn Bucket

Springtime is one of the prettiest times of year to visit the Disney Parks, and guests visiting the resort will soon be able to pick up a new popcorn bucket inspired by the season. Taking on an easter egg hunt aesthetic, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet can be seen sitting in a bed of flowers with Winnie dressed up as the easter bunny and Piglet popping out of an egg.

Photos: New Disney Sakura Cherry Blossom Starbucks Tumbler Blooms at Disneyland

Spring is blooming across the parks, and guests visiting the resort can now pick up a sakura cherry blossom-inspired Starbucks tumbler. The new tumbler is available at Starbucks locations around the resort, and it’s quickly catching the attention of collectors and parkgoers alike.

New Phantom Manor Musical Figurine Waltzes Into Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has revealed the newest addition to its Phantom Manor collectible character series, a hauntingly elegant rotating musical figurine inspired by two mysterious dancers attending the ill-fated wedding celebration of Melanie Ravenswood.

Stitch and Little Green Men Join Scrub Daddy's Assortment of Disney-Themed Sponges

Previously here at Laughing Place's we've covered Sponge Daddy's assortment of Disney-themed sponges, which so far had included Mickey and Minnie Mouse, plus ABC's sitcom Scrubs. And now the company has added both Stitch from Lilo and Stitch and the Little Green Men from Toy Story to its collection.



"Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" Action Figures Revealed by Hasbro for The Black Series

We're just a little over a month away from the debut of Lucasfilm's new animated series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord on Disney+, and today the popular toy company Hasbro revealed four of its The Black Series action figures from the new show.

