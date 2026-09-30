"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for September 29th

Shop till you drop! Check out new ornaments and pajamas for a holly jolly season; Halloween Build-Your-Own ear headbands, selections from the Worlds Collide tour, and more.

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 277 – September 29, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Barely Necessities - The LIVE Disney Merchandise Show: Cozy for Christmas

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney Store Limited Time at Garden State Plaza - Three Thoughtful Things

The second Disney Store Limited Time recently opened at Westfield Garden Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey. This follows the first of its kind in Pittsburgh. These stores are a collaboration with Go! Retail Group, the organization behind Toys R Us and calendars.com locations.



Disneyland Resort has a New Way to Help You Keep Track of Popcorn Buckets

While popcorn buckets and drink holders have become big business at movie theaters in recent years, theme park fans have known just how much passion can surround these items for a lot longer. There are so many new popcorn buckets and other novelties arriving at Disney parks so often that it can honestly be difficult to figure out just what is available and where. Luckily, for fans and collectors, Disneyland Resort has a plan to keep things more organized.

Photos: New Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Merchandise Arrives at EPCOT

An upcoming Walt Disney World milestone is getting the merchandise treatment as a new collection celebrating the resort's 55th anniversary has arrived at Walt Disney World. The new lineup has already been spotted at EPCOT, giving guests a first look at the commemorative merchandise celebrating 55 Magical Years.

Old Navy Unveils New Line of Disney Holiday Pajamas

Old Navy and Disney have collaborated on countless clothing collections, bringing the magic to everyday fashion for fans around the globe. While still a few months away, it’s never a bad time to start planning for the most wonderful time of the year. Revealed at their holiday showcase last week, Old Navy is bringing tons of Disney characters to a collection of pajamas in their Jingle Jammies Collection.

Next Wave of Classic Disney Ornaments Arrive at Disney Store

It’s the holiday season at Disney Store! Sure, our favorite winter celebrations are still several weeks away, but that just means this is the prime time to shop for collectibles, decor, and other magical merchandise. Today sees the arrival of new ornaments to bring joy to your home.



Photos: New Collectible Medallions Arrive at World of Disney

A new set of collectible Disney medallions has arrived at World of Disney, giving fans another small souvenir option featuring some of the most recognizable characters from across the Disney universe.

Check Out All of the "Descendants/Zombies/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour" Merchandise

The Worlds Collide Tour is back for a second year, this time bringing together the worlds of Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock. The tour kicked off with its first stop tonight in Palm Desert, California, where we had the chance to check out the merchandise available this year.



Photos: Halloween Create-Your-Own Headband Materializes at Disneyland Resort

Guests can now create their own Halloween headband thanks to the new Halloween-themed Create-Your-Own Headband stand at World of Disney in Disneyland Resort's Downtown Disney District.

Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 577: Go Skywalking Through Tunisia with Us! Details & Itinerary Revealed with Galaxy Tours

Next Spring, Skywalking Through Neverland will tour 12 Star Wars filming locations and three Raiders of the Lost Ark sites, and you're invited to come along! Skywalking has partnered with Galaxy Tours for an awesome group trip, guaranteed to be emotional and incredible.

Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store September 28-October 3

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – September 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

Review: "Seth MacFarlane Sings the Muppets" is a Toe-Tapping Celebration of Jim Henson's Creation

Today, it feels like Kermit and Friends are poised for a new renaissance. They just had a multi-Emmy-winning TV special (that will spawn a series if anybody knows what's good for them) and now a new collection of music from Family Guy and The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane.

Celebrate National Coffee Day with $1 Joffrey’s at Walt Disney World

Caffeinated fiends across the country will be celebrating National Coffee Day on September 29, and Joffrey's is joining in on the fun across the Walt Disney World Resort with a special offer for all guests. On Tuesday, September 29 only, guests can enjoy a hot or iced coffee for only $1 at any of their kiosks across the resort.

NYCC: Heroes & Villains Shares Event Exclusive Marvel Band Tees

It’s almost time to nerd out at New York City’s Javits Center as New York Comic-Con returns from October 8th through 11th. While Marvel comics is always one of the hot topics of any NYCC, popular fandom fashion brand Heroes & Villains is bringing some of Marvel’s biggest names to the main stage.

Two New Star Wars LEGO Sets Coming to Disney Store, and One of Them is Free

There are so many great Star Wars LEGO sets out there you'd think everything had been done already, and yet a pair of brand-new LEGO sets are getting ready to hit the Disney Store, and they're sets that any collector won't want to miss. And one of them is free.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Arda Öcal, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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