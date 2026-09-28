Celebrate National Coffee Day with $1 Joffrey’s at Walt Disney World

What better way to celebrate the most caffeinated day of the year than with some Joffrey's!
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Tomorrow, September 29 marks National Coffee Day, and you can celebrate at Walt Disney World by enjoying Joffrey’s Coffee for just a dollar!

What's Happening:

  • Caffeinated fiends across the country will be celebrating National Coffee Day on September 29, and Joffrey's is joining in on the fun across the Walt Disney World Resort with a special offer for all guests.
  • On Tuesday, September 29 only, guests can enjoy a hot or iced coffee for only $1 at any of their kiosks across the resort.
  • Specifically, you can get a 16oz cup of hot coffee or a 24oz cup of iced coffee.
  • To redeem, all you have to do is mention National Coffee Day to a Joffrey's cast member.
  • The offer also excludes the addition of alcohol and cannot be combined with any other offers.
  • See how else you can celebrate National Coffee Day with our Ultimate Coffee Lover’s Guide to Walt Disney World.

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