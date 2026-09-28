Celebrate National Coffee Day with $1 Joffrey’s at Walt Disney World
What better way to celebrate the most caffeinated day of the year than with some Joffrey's!
Tomorrow, September 29 marks National Coffee Day, and you can celebrate at Walt Disney World by enjoying Joffrey’s Coffee for just a dollar!
What's Happening:
- Caffeinated fiends across the country will be celebrating National Coffee Day on September 29, and Joffrey's is joining in on the fun across the Walt Disney World Resort with a special offer for all guests.
- On Tuesday, September 29 only, guests can enjoy a hot or iced coffee for only $1 at any of their kiosks across the resort.
- Specifically, you can get a 16oz cup of hot coffee or a 24oz cup of iced coffee.
- To redeem, all you have to do is mention National Coffee Day to a Joffrey's cast member.
- The offer also excludes the addition of alcohol and cannot be combined with any other offers.
- See how else you can celebrate National Coffee Day with our Ultimate Coffee Lover’s Guide to Walt Disney World.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Bakso, the beloved Sumatran tiger at Disney's Animal Kingdom, recently celebrated his second birthday ahead of a move to another zoo later this fall.
- Character maquettes from Disney's upcoming film Hexed can now be found at The Magic of Disney Animation.
- Costumes, maquettes, and concept art for Carousel of Progress and Monstropolis are now on display inside Walt Disney Presents.
- Lilypad has arrived in Toy Story Land, bringing some new magic to Alien Swirling Saucers – now subtitled Lilypad's Jams.
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