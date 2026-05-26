BoxLunch Releases New "Toy Story" Collection Ahead of "Toy Story 5"

The nostalgic new apparel and accessories line celebrates Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the beloved Pixar franchise.

As excitement continues to build for the theatrical release of Toy Story 5, fans now have another way to celebrate Pixar’s beloved franchise before Woody, Buzz, and the gang return to theaters. BoxLunch has unveiled an all-new Toy Story collection packed with nostalgic fashion pieces and accessories inspired by generations of favorite characters.

The new collection arrives just in time for the next chapter in the Toy Story saga and leans heavily into retro-inspired style, playful graphics, and character-driven details that longtime Disney and Pixar fans are sure to recognize instantly.

Designed to celebrate the heart, humor, and friendship that have defined the franchise for nearly three decades, the collection blends cozy everyday wear with statement pieces that channel the colorful world of Andy’s toy box.

Fans can expect a wide assortment of apparel including oversized sweatshirts, hoodies, sporty jerseys, and standout jackets inspired by iconic characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear. The collection mixes vintage-inspired aesthetics with modern streetwear trends, creating pieces that feel both nostalgic and wearable.

Accessories are also a major part of the lineup, offering fans additional ways to bring Pixar style into their everyday wardrobe. The collection includes bags, hats, and other themed accessories designed to complement the apparel pieces while keeping the playful spirit of the franchise front and center.

The launch arrives during a major moment for the Toy Story brand as anticipation grows for Toy Story 5, which reunites Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang for a brand-new adventure. The upcoming film explores the evolving relationship between traditional toys and modern technology as Bonnie’s toys face a changing world filled with screens and digital distractions.

For longtime Pixar fans who grew up alongside Woody and Buzz, the collection offers a wearable tribute to one of animation’s most beloved franchises ahead of its highly anticipated return to theaters. The BoxLunch Toy Story Collection is now available in stores and online.

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