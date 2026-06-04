Build-A-Bear Unveils New Disney and Pixar "Toy Story" Collection

Fans can dress their Build-A-Bear plush as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, or Jessie and bring home an adorable Alien Mini Beans companion.

There's a new way for Toy Story fans to bring the magic of Andy's toy box home. Build-A-Bear has unveiled a brand-new Disney and Pixar Toy Story collection, allowing fans to transform their favorite furry friends into some of the most beloved characters from the iconic animated franchise.

Perfect for longtime Pixar fans and a new generation discovering the adventures of Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang, the collection combines imaginative play with the customizable fun that has made Build-A-Bear a favorite destination for plush lovers.

The new collection centers around three character-inspired costumes that allow guests to dress their Build-A-Bear plush as some of Toy Story's most recognizable heroes. Fans can choose from outfits inspired by Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie, each designed to capture the signature look of the beloved characters.

In addition to the costumes, Build-A-Bear is also offering a special Alien Mini Beans plush. Inspired by the adorable three-eyed aliens from Pizza Planet, the miniature companion is the perfect accessory to pair with any Toy Story-themed Build-A-Bear creation.

The release arrives as excitement around the Toy Story franchise continues to grow. With Toy Story 5 set to arrive in theaters in 2026, fans are once again revisiting the characters and stories that have made the series one of Disney and Pixar's most successful and enduring franchises.

By combining Build-A-Bear's interactive customization experience with the timeless appeal of Toy Story, the new collection offers fans a chance to create their own personalized adventure featuring some of animation's most beloved characters.

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