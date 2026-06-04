Clove Reveals “Toy Story 5” Sneakers Designed for Healthcare Workers

Hopefully, you’ll never find a snake in one!

As Toy Story 5 races towards theaters, popular healthcare-focused shoe brand Clove has unveiled new footwear inspired by popular characters from the films.

What’s Happening:

Move over Buzz Lightyear, healthcare workers are some of the biggest heroes around.

From nurses, doctors, EMTs, and other medical professionals, these incredible people have dedicated their lives to helping people be and stay healthy.

Healthcare workers are constantly on their feet, and shoe brand Clove is ready to bring a little extra magic to their specially designed footwear.

Announced by DisneyStyle on Instagram in celebration of Toy Story 5, Clove is set to release four new designs for their popular classic sneakers.

While not yet available, fans can look forward to representing their favorite characters on their feet.

While no official pricing has been announced, two of Clove’s styles are being used for the collab, including the Forte 2, which generally retails for $170, and the Prima, which usually runs for $155.

The collection drops on June 17th, and you can be signed up for notifications on the drop at Clove’s Official website!

Let’s take a look at Toy Story 5 collection!

Jessie Forte 2

Woody Forte 2

Buzz Lightyear Prima

Little Green Men Prima

About Toy Story 5:

Set to hit theaters on June 19th, 2026, Toy Story 5 will see Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.

Conan O’Brien is set to take on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.

Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.

Read More Toy Story 5:



