Behold the Dark Power of Chernabog with New Figure Celebrating the 85th Anniversary of "Fantasia"
An incredible new Chernabog light-up figure is now available from the Disney Store, celebrating the 85th anniversary of Fantasia.
What’s Happening:
- Similar to a figure released earlier this year at Walt Disney World, Disney Store has released a devious new figure of Chernabog, continuing the 85th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney’s third animated classic, Fantasia.
- Fantasia was originally released on November 13, 1940, with the fearsome demon Chernabog featured in the famous "Night on Bald Mountain" sequence – adapting a musical composition by Modest Mussorgsky.
- Rising to full power, he perches on a volcanic peak summoning spirits of the dead in a profane ritual–only to be struck down by the sacred light of dawn.
- This fine painted figure features dramatic lighting and glowing eyes, bringing the forceful sculpture to captivating life.
Chernabog Light-Up Figure – Fantasia 85th Anniversary | Disney Store
Magic in the details:
- Standard version
- Fully sculpted Chernabog figure
- Expressive, highly detailed sculpt
- Lighted eyes
- Lighting in base create dramatic effect
- On/off switch on back of base
- Custom paint
- Wings attach separately
- Scenic base
- Non-slip footpads
- Commemorative packaging
- Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included
- Approx. 11 1/4'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 8 1/4'' D
