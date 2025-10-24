Behold the Dark Power of Chernabog with New Figure Celebrating the 85th Anniversary of "Fantasia"

Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Walt Disney's third animated feature with this incredible new figure.

An incredible new Chernabog light-up figure is now available from the Disney Store, celebrating the 85th anniversary of Fantasia.

Similar to a figure released earlier this year at Walt Disney World , Disney Store has released a devious new figure of Chernabog, continuing the 85th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney’s third animated classic, Fantasia.

Fantasia was originally released on November 13, 1940, with the fearsome demon Chernabog featured in the famous "Night on Bald Mountain" sequence – adapting a musical composition by Modest Mussorgsky.

Rising to full power, he perches on a volcanic peak summoning spirits of the dead in a profane ritual–only to be struck down by the sacred light of dawn.

This fine painted figure features dramatic lighting and glowing eyes, bringing the forceful sculpture to captivating life.

Chernabog Light-Up Figure – Fantasia 85th Anniversary | Disney Store

Magic in the details:

Standard version

Fully sculpted Chernabog figure

Expressive, highly detailed sculpt

Lighted eyes

Lighting in base create dramatic effect

On/off switch on back of base

Custom paint

Wings attach separately

Scenic base

Non-slip footpads

Commemorative packaging

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Approx. 11 1/4'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 8 1/4'' D

