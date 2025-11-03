Joyful and Jolly! Celebrate Winter Holiday with These Super Cute Disney Mini Mix-Its!

Each plush comes with a removable headpiece that can be swapped with other Mini Mix-Its pals so you can create your own unique look!

It's the holiday season for Disney Mini Mix-Its and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse getting are all dressed up for festive fun! The latest wave in this micro plush have just landed at Disney Store and they will make great gifts or stocking stuffers. For the Holiday 202 release the plush companions have found fun headwear inspired by reindeer and Christmas ornaments.





What’s Happening:

Seasons greetings from the Disney Mini Mix-Its! Two new plush pals are here joining the ever expanding collection of fun, wearable plush! Mickey and Minnie have returned to series with festive outfits and swappable headwear themed to winter holiday fun.

The perfect addition to your holiday decor, or a fun companion for Christmas adventures, the beloved icons are embracing the holly jolly joy of the season with charming "cosplay" styles.

Mickey had turned to reindeer (like Rudolph maybe?) for inspiration and his is wearing a brown hat complete with ears, antlers, and Santa hat too. Mickey is in his signature outfit, but instead of red pants, he's opted for a green pair to celebrate the season.

Minnie Mouse has decided to lean into the decorative side of things and her headpiece is a red and white swirl ornament. She's also winking at you as if she's keeping. a magical secret...maybe she knows what you're getting for Christmas!

The stylish hats can be swapped with headwear from other Disney Mini Mix-Its plush (each sold separately) for more fashionable fun.

This wave of Mini Mix-Its measure 8-inches tall and are super portable, featuring a hook and loop strap on the back so they can be attached to a favorite accessory, like a backpack.

Mickey and Minne Christmas Mini Mix-Its are available now at Disney Store and sell for $22.99 each.

Mickey Mouse Holiday Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush – 8'' | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Holiday Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush – 8'' | Disney Store

