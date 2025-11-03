Joyful and Jolly! Celebrate Winter Holiday with These Super Cute Disney Mini Mix-Its!
It's the holiday season for Disney Mini Mix-Its and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse getting are all dressed up for festive fun! The latest wave in this micro plush have just landed at Disney Store and they will make great gifts or stocking stuffers. For the Holiday 202 release the plush companions have found fun headwear inspired by reindeer and Christmas ornaments.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Seasons greetings from the Disney Mini Mix-Its! Two new plush pals are here joining the ever expanding collection of fun, wearable plush! Mickey and Minnie have returned to series with festive outfits and swappable headwear themed to winter holiday fun.
- The perfect addition to your holiday decor, or a fun companion for Christmas adventures, the beloved icons are embracing the holly jolly joy of the season with charming "cosplay" styles.
- Mickey had turned to reindeer (like Rudolph maybe?) for inspiration and his is wearing a brown hat complete with ears, antlers, and Santa hat too. Mickey is in his signature outfit, but instead of red pants, he's opted for a green pair to celebrate the season.
- Minnie Mouse has decided to lean into the decorative side of things and her headpiece is a red and white swirl ornament. She's also winking at you as if she's keeping. a magical secret...maybe she knows what you're getting for Christmas!
- The stylish hats can be swapped with headwear from other Disney Mini Mix-Its plush (each sold separately) for more fashionable fun.
- This wave of Mini Mix-Its measure 8-inches tall and are super portable, featuring a hook and loop strap on the back so they can be attached to a favorite accessory, like a backpack.
- Mickey and Minne Christmas Mini Mix-Its are available now at Disney Store and sell for $22.99 each.
Mickey Mouse Holiday Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush – 8'' | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Holiday Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush – 8'' | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Now through November 3rd take advantage of the Pixie Perk and Enjoy $25 off a Future Purchase plus Free Shipping now, when you spend $100+ (pre-tax). Use the code PIXIEPERK at checkout!
- Free LEGO Classic Animation Scenes Set with Any Order of $130+ with Code: GIFT
