Citizen Unveils A New Limited-Edition Spider-Man Watch Featuring Exclusive Artwork by Marvel Artist Adam Kubert

The collectible Eco-Drive timepiece celebrates Spider-Man with original comic-inspired artwork and hidden details.

Citizen is swinging into National Spider-Man Day with a timepiece that looks like it leapt straight off the pages of a Marvel comic book. The watchmaker has officially unveiled its newest Marvel collaboration: a limited-edition Spider-Man watch that combines exclusive artwork from legendary Marvel artist Adam Kubert with collectible comic-inspired details.

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Limited to just 1,500 pieces worldwide, the release celebrates one of Marvel's most recognizable superheroes with a design created specifically for fans and collectors alike.

Rather than simply placing Spider-Man's logo on a traditional watch face, Citizen has crafted a wearable tribute that embraces the character's comic book roots. The centerpiece is an original illustration by acclaimed Marvel artist Adam Kubert, whose dynamic artwork captures Spider-Man swinging through a stylized cityscape in classic comic-book fashion.

The embossed dial gives the artwork added dimension, while luminous web detailing creates extra visual impact, making the superhero appear as though he's in motion every time the watch catches the light.

One of the most clever design elements is a hidden nod longtime Spider-Man fans will instantly recognize. Citizen has incorporated the iconic web-slinging sound effect "THWIP" into both the dial and the engraved caseback, turning one of the most famous comic-book sound effects into a subtle Easter egg that rewards closer inspection.

The timepiece features a 43mm gray ion-plated stainless steel case and matching bracelet with a sleek, modern finish that complements the comic-inspired artwork while remaining wearable as an everyday accessory.

Functionality hasn't been sacrificed for style either. The watch includes a three-hand movement with a date display and is powered by Citizen's signature Eco-Drive technology, which runs on any light source and eliminates the need for battery replacements.

Adding even more value for collectors, each watch includes a limited-edition collectible Spider-Man pin designed to complement the release, making the package feel even more like a premium collector's item.

The collaboration arrives just ahead of National Spider-Man Day on August 1, as excitement around Marvel's iconic wall-crawler continues to grow. Between Spider-Man's enduring popularity in comics, video games, animation, and anticipation surrounding the next chapter of his cinematic adventures, Citizen's newest collaboration taps into the hero's continued cultural momentum.

For Marvel fans, Adam Kubert's involvement makes the release especially significant. Kubert has illustrated some of Spider-Man's most memorable modern comic stories, and his exclusive artwork gives the watch an authenticity that extends beyond standard licensed merchandise.

With only 1,500 pieces being produced worldwide, the Spider-Man Eco-Drive is positioned as both a functional everyday watch and a highly collectible keepsake celebrating one of Marvel's greatest heroes. Between the exclusive Kubert artwork, hidden comic references, premium construction, and Eco-Drive technology, Citizen has created a release that feels as much like a piece of comic book history as it does a timepiece.

Whether displayed in a collection or worn daily, this limited-edition collaboration lets fans keep their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man close at hand.

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