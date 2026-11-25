73STUDIO Announces “Avengers: Doomsday” Collection for Culture Kings
The Marvel streetwear drop hits the U.S. tomorrow.
Doctor Doom is coming to Culture Kings. 73STUDIO has announced an Avengers: Doomsday collection, giving Marvel fans a new way to show their allegiance to heroes and villains alike.
What's Happening:
- Not to be left off the hype train of every company that makes any product, whatever, getting an Avengers: Doomsday promotion, Culture Kings is here with its own collection of Doomsday apparel.
- The line includes a green Doom hoodie, alongside several other hero items.
- Check out what Culture Kings is showing off on Instagram here:
- According to 73STUDIO’s announcement, the collection launches in the United States on Thursday, November 26 at 6 a.m. Pacific, through Culture Kings. The line will arrive in the Australia/New Zealand market on November 30 at 9 a.m. AEST.
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