The Holidays are "Meant to Be:" Disney Announces New Disney Princess Anthology Novel "Snow This is Love"

Disney Books is ready to take you on some Disney Princess holiday love stories this October with the release of Snow This is Love.

What’s Happening:

Disney Books has announced a new entry into their Meant to Be collection of books adapting popular Disney Princess stories into modern romance reimaginings.

Releasing just in time for the holiday season, Snow This is Love is an anthology novel consisting of love stories inspired by films like Tangled, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Mulan, and Beauty and the Beast.

Announced by Disney Books official Instagram account, Snow This is Love comes to life from authors who have written retellings for the Meant to Be collection, including: Christina Lauren (Tangled Up in You) Julie Murphy (If the Shoe Fits) Jasmine Guillory (By the Book) Zoraida Córdova (Kiss the Girl) Jesse Q. Sutanto (Worth Fighting For)

The five short story series will feature extended stories from each of these novels, written by their respective authors.

One story follows Cindy and Henry (If the Shoe Fits) during their televised holiday wedding.

Another features Izzy and Beau (By the Book), whose baking competition dreams take a chaotic turn.

Ariel and Prince Eric (Kiss the Girl) embark on a high-stakes ski trip.

Ren and Fitz (Tangled Up in You) tackle a romantic New Year’s Eve bucket list.

Mulan and Shang (Worthdeal with a possibly cursed Lunar New Year celebration.

Snow This is Love releases on October 13th, and is available for preorder now for both paperback ($15.99) and hardcover ($26.99).

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