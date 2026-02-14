The Magical World of Pixie Hollow Expands with New Novel "Wings of Reverie"

Two fairies must battle a dangerous magic and their growing feelings for each other in this new novel, set for release this August.

The world of Pixie Hollow is about to expand with the arrival of Wings of Reverie, a new novel following on from last year's Wings of Starlight.

Disney is set to release Wings of Reverie written by Anna Bright, a follow-up to last year's Wings of Starlight, set centuries after the events of that novel.

Journey back to Pixie Hollow as t wo fairies must battle a dangerous magic—and their growing feelings for each other—in order to save their home in the Winter Woods of Pixie Hollow.

Wings of Reverie is available to pre-order ahead of its August 4, 2026 release from such fine booksellers as Amazon , Barnes and Noble , Target , and more .

Amazon Barnes and Noble Target and more The 384 page hardcover novel retails for $20.99.

If you want to catch up on the story-so-far, Wings of Starlight by Allison Saft is also available to purchase. The novel brings sweeping fairy-world romance to Pixie Hollow as a warm-season queen-to-be and a Winter Woods guardian form a dangerous bond.

Could these new novels and a Pixie Hollow-themed attraction at Tokyo DisneySea's Fantasy Springs mean a renaissance for the franchise? Our own Marshall pondered as such in an article last year.

Wings of Reverie Synopsis:

When frost fairy Periwinkle travels too close to the forbidden border where Spring meets the Winter Woods, she unknowingly discovers a thread of a lost magic. And, for the first time, she begins to dream. While Periwinkle’s dreams start sweet, they slowly morph into more disastrous visions of the Pixie Dust Tree—the life source for all of Pixie Hollow—destroyed. Soon Periwinkle is confronted by a sparrow man who knows two secrets: one, that Peri has been dreaming, and two, that the Winter Woods is in terrible danger.

The infuriatingly handsome stranger introduces himself as Weaver, claiming to be a dream-talent, the last of his kind. There's a chance he can spin Periwinkle's dreams into dream thread which could protect the Pixie Dust Tree. But to do so, they will have to embark on a quest to find a magic spindle and scissors in the legendary lost fairy workshops of dream-talents past.

Peri begins a reluctant journey with Weaver through the uncharted heart of the Winter Woods. But dreaming is dangerous, and as Peri’s dreams begin to unravel, she will start to question everything she thought she knew. For in Winter even beautiful things can hurt you… and Weaver is no exception.

