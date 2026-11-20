Disney and Formula 1’s Fuel the Magic collaboration is back in Las Vegas. A year ago, Disney and F1 launched their collaboration, and now things have come full circle with the Las Vegas Grand Prix returning with all-new Disney Magic.

What's Happening:

Disney and Formula 1 have announced their latest Fuel the Magic offerings for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, taking place November 19–21. The lineup includes a Marvel Studios promotion, new Disney x Formula 1 merchandise, and the return of Disney products to the F1 Las Vegas Hub.

Avengers: Doomsday has taken over Sphere as Las Vegas becomes the first stop on the film’s global tour. The display features the film’s logo, superhero insignias, and Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. The movie arrives in theaters December 18.

The film’s race-weekend presence also includes a trackside Formula 1 show car and a branded Archer Aviation air taxi.

New Disney x Formula 1 merchandise includes: Mattel Creations: A Mickey-inspired Hot Wheels Formula 1 car comes in 1:64 scale with Real Riders wheels and three interchangeable sets of Pirelli tires. Mattel lists the collectible for $25. A full-size Hot Wheels Formula 1 car with a Disney livery is also on display in the East Harmon Fan Zone.



Culture Kings: The streetwear collection includes a No. 28 jersey, an oversized tee with tire tracks forming Mickey ears, plus hoodies, knitwear, jackets, and headwear. It is available online and at Culture Kings in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

UNIQLO UT: The graphic T-shirt collection, which launched in the U.S. earlier this month, includes designs for adults and kids at select stores and online.

Disney has also returned to the F1 Las Vegas Hub Presented by American Express at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The assortment includes Mickey & Friends apparel inspired by the grid and 2026 host cities, along with F1 ACADEMY, Disney and Pixar’s Cars, and Mattel Creations products.

The Pursuit: F1 ACADEMY debuted globally on Disney+ on November 19. The documentary special follows Doriane Pin, Maya Weug, Chloe Chambers and Alisha Palmowski through the 2025 season and also features F1 ACADEMY Managing Director Susie Wolff. Disney says it will stream on the ESPN App later this year.

Disney and Formula 1 extended Fuel the Magic through the 2028 season in August, adding Pixar’s Cars to a collaboration that began with Mickey & Friends.

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