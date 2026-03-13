How to Purchase a Ravensburger-Exclusive Belle – Hidden Archer "Disney Lorcana" Playmat
Hint: you'll need to jump on it.
Ravensburger is turning another fan-favorite Disney Lorcana card into a playmat — but you'll need to act fast in order to get your hands on one.
What's Happening:
- A new Disney Lorcana TCG playmat featuring a Floodborn Belle is now available as a Ravensburger Online Store exclusive.
- This new mat includes artwork from the Belle – Hidden Archer card that was first released with Rise of the Floodborn (the second chapter of the game).
- Not only is this mat exclusive to Ravensburger Online Store, but limited quantities are available.
- Because of this, Ravensburger is partnering with the third-party system EQL to help create a fair system for all fans.
How to Buy a Belle - Hidden Archer Playmat:
- Those interested in this mat can sign up between March 13 at 9 a.m. ET and March 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET for a chance to purchase.
- When signing up, fans will need to create an EQL account and provide credit card information (you'll only be charged if you're selected).
- Winners will be notified on March 17, with orders processing the following day.
- Ravensburger notes that shipments could take 3 to 4 weeks to arrive.
- You can sign up for your chance to purchase using these links:
- Also, note that orders can only be shipped to the following countries:
- United States
- Austria
- Germany
- France
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
- Good luck!
More Disney Lorcana:
- North American and European dates for the second Disney Lorcana Challenge Regional Championships were recently revealed.
- The latest Disney Lorcana set Winterspell is now in stores.
- Next up: Pixar franchises officially join the world of Lorcana with Wilds Unknown.
- Finally, take a look back at this year's EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which included a Collection Quest, scavenger hunt, and more.