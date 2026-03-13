How to Purchase a Ravensburger-Exclusive Belle – Hidden Archer "Disney Lorcana" Playmat

Hint: you'll need to jump on it.

Ravensburger is turning another fan-favorite Disney Lorcana card into a playmat — but you'll need to act fast in order to get your hands on one.

What's Happening:

A new Disney Lorcana TCG playmat featuring a Floodborn Belle is now available as a Ravensburger Online Store exclusive.

This new mat includes artwork from the Belle – Hidden Archer card that was first released with Rise of the Floodborn (the second chapter of the game).

Not only is this mat exclusive to Ravensburger Online Store, but limited quantities are available.

Because of this, Ravensburger is partnering with the third-party system EQL to help create a fair system for all fans.

How to Buy a Belle - Hidden Archer Playmat:

Those interested in this mat can sign up between March 13 at 9 a.m. ET and March 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET for a chance to purchase.

When signing up, fans will need to create an EQL account and provide credit card information (you'll only be charged if you're selected).

Winners will be notified on March 17, with orders processing the following day.

Ravensburger notes that shipments could take 3 to 4 weeks to arrive.

You can sign up for your chance to purchase using these links: United States Sign-Up Link European Union Sign-Up Link

Also, note that orders can only be shipped to the following countries: United States Austria Germany France Switzerland United Kingdom

Good luck!

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