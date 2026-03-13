How to Purchase a Ravensburger-Exclusive Belle – Hidden Archer "Disney Lorcana" Playmat

Hint: you'll need to jump on it.

Ravensburger is turning another fan-favorite Disney Lorcana card into a playmat — but you'll need to act fast in order to get your hands on one.

What's Happening:

  • A new Disney Lorcana TCG playmat featuring a Floodborn Belle is now available as a Ravensburger Online Store exclusive.
  • This new mat includes artwork from the Belle – Hidden Archer card that was first released with Rise of the Floodborn (the second chapter of the game).
  • Not only is this mat exclusive to Ravensburger Online Store, but limited quantities are available.
  • Because of this, Ravensburger is partnering with the third-party system EQL to help create a fair system for all fans.

How to Buy a Belle - Hidden Archer Playmat:

  • Those interested in this mat can sign up between March 13 at 9 a.m. ET and March 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET for a chance to purchase.
  • When signing up, fans will need to create an EQL account and provide credit card information (you'll only be charged if you're selected).
  • Winners will be notified on March 17, with orders processing the following day.
  • Ravensburger notes that shipments could take 3 to 4 weeks to arrive.
  • You can sign up for your chance to purchase using these links:
  • Also, note that orders can only be shipped to the following countries:
    • United States 
    • Austria
    • Germany
    • France
    • Switzerland
    • United Kingdom
  • Good luck!

More Disney Lorcana:

  • North American and European dates for the second Disney Lorcana Challenge Regional Championships were recently revealed.
  • The latest Disney Lorcana set Winterspell is now in stores.
  • Next up: Pixar franchises officially join the world of Lorcana with Wilds Unknown.
  • Finally, take a look back at this year's EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which included a Collection Quest, scavenger hunt, and more.
Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank