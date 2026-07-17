Disney Parks Trash Can Mystery Vinyl Figures Series 2 Now Available at Disney Store

The newest blind box collection features Disney Parks trash cans inspired by your favorite Disney characters.

Disney Parks fans know there's one park icon that's become just as collectible as attraction posters and popcorn buckets, the humble Disney trash can. Now, one of the most beloved pieces of Disney Parks design is back in miniature form with an all-new wave of mystery collectibles now available on Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Trash Can Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figures – Series 2 have officially arrived online via Disney Store, giving fans another chance to add some of the parks' most recognizable themed trash cans to their collections. Inspired by the colorful, character-themed bins found throughout Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, each blind box contains one highly detailed miniature replica featuring a functioning front door and authentic park-inspired artwork.

Priced at $14.99 each, the collectibles continue the popular blind-box format, meaning fans won't know which design they've received until they crack open the packaging.

Bin there, NEED that! New Disney Parks Trash Can Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figures are now available. 🗑️ https://t.co/2IJDwlvCAi pic.twitter.com/ic1SB4ifAa — Disney Store (@disneystore) July 17, 2026

Series 2 introduces six different designs, each inspired by beloved Disney characters and attractions. This latest assortment includes themed trash cans representing Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, R2-D2, Belle, and a Mystery Figure.

While Disney lists the final design as a mystery on the packaging, fans purchasing the collection will be excited to discover that the hidden chase figure is none other than EPCOT favorite Figment, making it one of the most sought-after in the series.

Each collectible is crafted from soft sculpted PVC and recreates the look of the full-size themed trash cans found throughout the Disney Parks. From vibrant character artwork to the opening front panel that mimics the real thing, the figures celebrate one of Disney's most unexpectedly beloved design elements.

Disney Parks trash cans have developed a cult following among longtime guests, with many fans making a tradition of photographing the uniquely themed bins during every park visit. Over the years, Disney has transformed ordinary trash receptacles into works of themed storytelling, matching the surrounding lands, attractions, and now characters.

That appreciation has turned the park fixtures into popular merchandise, with Disney previously releasing ornaments, pins, plush, and the first wave of mystery vinyl figures inspired by the iconic bins.

Series 2 expands that collection with several fan-favorite characters while continuing the thrill of collecting every design. Each box offers a surprise that Disney Parks collectors are sure to appreciate.

The Disney Parks Trash Can Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figures – Series 2 are available now on Disney Store for $14.99 each while supplies last.

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