Behind-the-Scenes of Coperni Disney Princess Fashion Show at Disneyland Paris

The innovative French fashion house brings empowerment, technology, and classic Disney storytelling to the runway in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.



The latest episode of Disney’s special princess-focused documentary series, Create Your World: Disney Princess x Coperni is now available for fans who want to learn more about this collaboration.



What’s Happening:

Coperni was featured in the latest Disney documentary series, Create Your World: Disney Princess x Coperni

The collaboration between the Disney Princess franchise and the avant-garde French fashion label Coperni reached its spectacular climax with a unique and highly-anticipated fashion show held against the iconic backdrop of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris.

The runway show was staged in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris, a dream location that the designers had pitched early in the collaboration process.

Coperni designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant structured the collection like a Disney movie, using fashion as a "vehicle of emotion" with three distinct chapters.

The show featured a dramatic runway appearance by high-profile model and media personality Kylie Jenner, providing a "really dramatic happy ending" to the story.

The collection was centered on the qualities that make Disney Princesses special—empowerment, kindness, and resilience.

Runway Chapters: From Innocence to Modern Royalty

The three-part collection charts the journey from childhood fantasy to modern complexity, using design to reflect the evolution of the female hero:

Innocence/Childhood: The first chapter drew on childhood nostalgia and innocence, featuring sentimental touches like mixing new clothes with vintage collector Disney t-shirts.

Cool Kids/Teenagers: This rebellious middle segment included pieces with a more edgy, teenage spirit, featuring accessories like park tickets attached to the clothing and backpacks.

Villains/Modern Princesses: The final and most tailored segment explored the duality of heroes and villains. It showcased dark, severe, and unconventional pieces, including one-leg pants and poetically damaged, embroidered pieces that reference Snow White running through the dark forest.

About Coperni

Founded by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, Coperni is a Parisian label renowned for seamlessly merging modern fashion with cutting-edge technology and science. The brand is named after the revolutionary astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus.

Coperni has gained global recognition for its unique and theatrical runway moments that often integrate technology. These include spray-painting a dress live onto model Bella Hadid using Fabrican technology and incorporating robot dogs onto the catwalk for their Fall/Winter 2023 show.

The brand’s iconic Swipe Bag, a simple, curved silhouette, has been famously reimagined in highly conceptual materials. Past versions have included a bag carved from a 55,000-year-old meteorite and the famous Air Swipe bag, crafted from NASA's silica aerogel—a material that is 99% air and the lightest solid substance in the world.

