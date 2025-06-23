Disney Store Exclusive Mickey Mouse Fleece Pullovers Bring a Bit of Magic and Color to Your Wardrobe

Mickey, Minnie, and their friends are the focus of this latest apparel drop at Disney Store.

Disney fans can bring some magic to their wardrobe a la Sorcerer Mickey and a new Disney Store Exclusive fleece pullover.

Disney magic is for everyone and fans can show off their love of all things Disney with fun apparel from Disney Store.

This week sees the arrival of new Mickey Mouse Fleece sweatshirts Exclusive to Disney Store. Among the designs is a true blue style that features Mickey in his Fantasia era.

era. The blue pullover reads “Magic Crew" with a smiling Sorcerer Mickey and two enchanted brooms carrying buckets of water.

Embroidered halfway up on one sleeve are the words “Official Member," while the other has the iconic sorcerer hat resting just above the cuff.

Other designs include a red look for Minnie Mouse, a playful Mickey & Friends “Mickey Mouse Club" top, and a Mickey “Oh Boy!" collegiate style.

New Mickey Mouse Fleece pullovers are available now at Disney Store

