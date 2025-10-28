From Japan to Shanghai, Disney Store brings cuddly plush, accessories, and fan favorite characters stateside!

Get ready for a month full of adorable arrivals and global flair! A wave of international treasures is landing on Disney Store, featuring cuddly plush, must-have accessories, and more!

What’s Happening:

Starting now and rolling out through November, fans in the U.S. can shop several exciting collections debuting stateside for the first time, including two Urupocha-chan plush lines from Disney Store Japan and Zootopia merchandise straight from Shanghai Disneyland.

Frozen Urupocha-chan Plush from Disney Store Japan. Today through October 29, Disney Store SMS, email, and app subscribers have early access to purchase these adorable plush inspired by Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Sven. The plush are available while supplies last and will go on sale to the general public starting October 30.

Mark your calendars for even more items launching on Disney Store later this November.

Tangled Urupocha-chan Plush from Disney Store Japan. These cuddly, palm-sized plush inspired by Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, Maximus, and Pascal launch just in time for the 15th anniversary of Tangled.

Zootopia Collection from Shanghai Disneyland. No need to travel overseas to snag these charming Zootopia goodies from Shanghai Disneyland’s newest land!

From ear headbands and hats to plush crossbody bags and mugs, fans can get items inspired by Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde on Disney Store starting in late November.



