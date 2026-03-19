Avengers Mego Replica Action Figure Set Announced by Disney Store, Complete with Collector Coin

Popular with kids throughout the 1970s, the Mego Corporation toy company won over fans with its iconic "World's Greatest Super Heroes" action figure line featuring familiar characters from both DC and Marvel Comics. And lately, Disney Store has been releasing some incredibly cool replica sets of these figures-- the newest one, announced today, being the Avengers. Check out more images and details below.

What's happening:

Disney Store has announced the third set of its Mego replica action figures: Marvel's Avengers.

This limited-release set will include replicas of Mego's Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Hulk eight-inch figures (all of which were originally released in the mid-1970s).

In addition to the four action figures, the boxed set also includes an Avengers collector coin.

This set will be coming to the official Disney Store website at 8:00 AM Pacific Time tomorrow: Friday, March 20. Presumably it will also show up at Disney Parks like the previous two sets: Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four.

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