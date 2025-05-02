Disney Store Raises Minimum Spending Requirement for Free Shipping by 33%
Guests will still need to use the code SHIPMAGIC when checking out to qualify for the offer.
Disney Store has increased their minimum spending requirement for free shipping to nearly $100.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store, Disney’s official online retailer, has changed their requirements for free shipping.
- For years, the online store has allowed fans whose pre-tax, post discount totals hit at least $75 to receive free shipping with the code SHIPMAGIC.
- Yesterday, when visiting the site, the banner that displays at the top of the website now advertises the minimum spending price as $99.
- With the required spending raising $24, the 33% increase is a steep change for guests shopping at Disney Store.
- It is unfortunate to see Disney make such a sharp jump in one of their longest running deals.
- Guests who reach the $99 minimum will still need to use the code SHIPMAGIC to receive the benefit.
- Disney Store’s method of gaining free shipping is somewhat strange.
- Many online retailers automatically add free shipping when reaching a spending threshold. Disney Store’s requirement to add a promo code leaves a lot of room for error and extra spending for unknowing shoppers.
- Hopefully, Disney Store will streamline this offer in the future.
Read More Disney Store: