A Father's Day Gift Guide for Disney Dads

This Father’s Day, there’s no better way to celebrate your favorite Disney-loving dad with magical gifts. Let’s take a look at some of the amazing Disney branded products from Citizen, WinCraft, RSVLTS, and more.

What’s Happening:

Father’s Day is just under a month away, which means, if you haven’t already, it’s time to start shopping for that perfect gift.

While coming up with the perfect idea takes a lot of work and effort, we are here to help you out with a product guide for all of those with Disney dads.

With products from Disney Store and companies that bring the magic of Disney to their own products, let’s take a look at some practically perfect Father’s Day gift ideas!

Spider-Man Watch by Citizen

For super dads, this is the perfect way to give them a touch of Disney to their daily style. The elegance of Citizen expertly crafted watches mixed with some Marvel magic, you can pick this everyday accessory up for $350.

Iron Man WinCraft Caddie Carry Hybrid Golf Bag

Also embracing the action of Marvel superheroes, WinCraft has created the perfect golfing accessory for Iron Man fans. The caddie carry runs for $275.99, but is currently on sale for $209.99.

Mickey Mouse Icon Victory Performance Half-Zip Pullover for Men by Nike

Nike’s sporty style receives a hint of Disney with an embroidered Mickey Mouse silhouette in place of the brand’s iconic swoosh. This lightweight pullover is perfect for a chilly day at the Disney Parks and runs for $75.

The Simpsons Classic Clog

If your father likes to crack a good dad joke, this pair of The Simpsons-inspired Crocs is perfect for you. The classic clog retails for $69.99 and is available in Men’s Size 2-13.

Goofy and Pluto Hip Pack by Columbia

If your Disney dad also loves dogs, this accessory is a must buy. Retailing for $50, this bag is sure to be a part of many unforgettable summer memories.

Darth Vader Original Hold Pomade

Suavecito is ready to bring your dad’s hair to the next galaxy. For $15.99, the pomade promises to offer a polished and clean hold.

Disney Pixar The Incredibles Best Father T-Shirt

If you are planning on spending a day at a Disney Park for Father’s Day, you’ll have a tough time finding a better shirt for your dad than this The Incredibles-themed shirt. You can grab the tee for $23.99 at Hot Topic.

Star Wars Retro ‘77

If you catch your dad using 2-in-1 shampoo and condition, these Star Wars “Hybrid Shorts" from RSVLTS serve as both regular shorts and swim trunks. Give your dad the gift of style and convenience for $65.

Joffrey’s Stitch Coconut Craze

Give your dad the gift of caffeine with Joffrey’s Stitch-themed Coconut Craze coffee blend. The naturally and artificially flavored coffee features notes of coconut and graham cracker. An 11oz retails for $13.99.

Marvel The Incredible Hulk 1:6th Scale Collectible with Scene

For comic book dads, this new decorative statement piece is perfect for a desk or bookshelf. Inspired by The Incredible Hulk #345, the collectible includes the comic and retails for $67.99.

Disney Baby: Dad Loves Me! Sound Book – PI Kids

For people shopping for gifts of new fathers, this adorable Disney book will bring some of Disney’s most iconic dads to life with sounds and stories. You can pick this up for $11.99.

Marvel's Avengers Super-Hero Father's Day Pop-Up Card

Lovepop is bringing the super powered Marvel characters to life with a new Father’s Day card. The detailed pop-up card retails for $15.

