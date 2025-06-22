Nostalgia on Rotation: Disney Music Emporium Announces Four New Vinyl Preorders Ahead of their DME Day Sale
The new announcements include Y2K icons Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan.
Disney Music Emporium is gearing up for their DME Day celebration with the announcement of four new vinyls headed to the store during the sale.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Music Emporium is gearing up for their DME Day one day only sale!
- In celebration of the event, the online retailer has announced four new vinyl preorders that will arrive for the June 24 event.
- Shared to Instagram, let’s check out the new offerings. In addition to the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen Two-Disc Set seen above, fans will be able to preorder:
Toy Story: Songs to Infinity and Beyond Two Sided Zoetrope Record
Best of Hilary Duff
It’s A Small World (70th Anniversary)
- All four offerings arrive alongside the sale, which will allow shoppers to get 10% off and free shipping within the United States.
- For orders of $150 or more, you’ll save 20% off your entire order.
Fantastic Finds at Disney Music Emporium:
- While these four new vinyl arrive in just a few days, Marvel fans looking forward to The Fantastic Four: First Steps can order a special edition vinyl of the upcoming film’s main theme.
- The Galactic Blue 7" vinyl also arrives with the song “Let Us Be Devoured," written and performed by Andrea Datzman.
- You can preorder the vinyl from Disney Music Emporium here.
