Nostalgia on Rotation: Disney Music Emporium Announces Four New Vinyl Preorders Ahead of their DME Day Sale

What’s Happening:

Disney Music Emporium is gearing up for their DME Day one day only sale!

In celebration of the event, the online retailer has announced four new vinyl preorders that will arrive for the June 24 event.

Toy Story: Songs to Infinity and Beyond Two Sided Zoetrope Record

Best of Hilary Duff

For orders of $150 or more, you’ll save 20% off your entire order.

Fantastic Finds at Disney Music Emporium:

can order a special edition vinyl of the upcoming film’s main theme. The Galactic Blue 7" vinyl also arrives with the song “Let Us Be Devoured," written and performed by Andrea Datzman.

You can preorder the vinyl from Disney Music Emporium here

