70 Years of Jim Henson, 50 Years of Monsters: A Spooky-Sweet Collaboration

General Mills and The Jim Henson Company are bringing your favorite monster cereals to life in a fuzzy, frightful new way.

This Halloween, General Mills is teaming up with the legendary Jim Henson Company to give its iconic Monsters Cereal line a monstrously magical makeover. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Count Chocula, Boo Berry, and Franken Berry are being reimagined as puppets to celebrate The Jim Henson Company's 70th anniversary.

What's Happening:

Starting in August, find limited-edition boxes of Monsters Cereal featuring the new puppet versions of the characters.

A special, limited-edition fuzzy Franken Berry cereal box will be available exclusively on Walmart.com for $7.70, starting Tuesday, October 7. The box is designed to mimic the fleece-like texture of the new puppets.

On the flip side of the special boxes is a look at how the master artisans at Jim Henson's Creature Shop brought the beloved monsters to life as puppets.

Some Spooktacular Monster Merch

Franken Berry, Count Chocula and Boo Berry Cereal Bowl ($20 each)

Franken Berry, Count Chocula, and Boo Berry Water Bottles ($39 each)

There are also t-shirts, beach towels and mugs available with similar designs..

What They’re Saying:

Mindy Murray, Brand Experience Director for Morning Foods at General Mills: "This is more than a cereal box, it’s a piece of art. We know that fans have an incredible love for Monsters and anticipate their return every year. That’s why we knew the partnership with The Jim Henson Company was the perfect way to deliver surprise and delight."

A Look Back at the Breakfast Monsters Haunting Your Pantry Since 1971

The Monsters Cereals have been a beloved part of the Halloween season for over 50 years:

The line debuted in March 1971 with Count Chocula and Franken Berry, which were the only chocolate and strawberry-flavored cereals on the market at the time. The characters were an instant hit, with commercials depicting them in comical arguments over whose cereal was better.

Boo Berry, the first blueberry-flavored cereal, joined the spooky lineup in 1972.

The monster family has had other members over the years. Frute Brute, a werewolf, was introduced in 1974 and discontinued in 1982. He was followed by Fruity Yummy Mummy from 1988 to 1992. Both cereals have made brief returns over the years, becoming cult favorites among collectors.

The Monsters have had a lasting impact on pop culture. Frute Brute made appearances in Quentin Tarantino's films Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. The cereals have also had cross-promotions with Casper the Friendly Ghost and DC Comics, who created limited-edition box art in 2014.

